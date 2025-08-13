Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 69 – 13/08/13

On a warm summer evening, what better than to get a bit bluesy, a bit funky, and get a bit emotional, all while watching the last bit of sunlight fade from the sky? Bringing you a slate of songs that’ll get you grooving, jamming, crying(?), and maybe even sleeping 🙂

  • The Subway – Chappell Roan
  • Sleeping On My Dreams – Jacob Collier
  • Beastly – Vulfpeck
  • Animal Spirits – Vulfpeck
  • Gimme Me All Your Love – Alabama Shakes
  • How Late How Long – The Sheepdogs
  • Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag – James Brown
  • Radio Towers – Ethel Cain

