Through the Static Episode 69 – 13/08/13

On a warm summer evening, what better than to get a bit bluesy, a bit funky, and get a bit emotional, all while watching the last bit of sunlight fade from the sky? Bringing you a slate of songs that’ll get you grooving, jamming, crying(?), and maybe even sleeping 🙂
- The Subway – Chappell Roan
- Sleeping On My Dreams – Jacob Collier
- Beastly – Vulfpeck
- Animal Spirits – Vulfpeck
- Gimme Me All Your Love – Alabama Shakes
- How Late How Long – The Sheepdogs
- Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag – James Brown
- Radio Towers – Ethel Cain
