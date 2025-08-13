Through the Static Episode 69 – 13/08/13

On a warm summer evening, what better than to get a bit bluesy, a bit funky, and get a bit emotional, all while watching the last bit of sunlight fade from the sky? Bringing you a slate of songs that’ll get you grooving, jamming, crying(?), and maybe even sleeping 🙂

The Subway – Chappell Roan

Sleeping On My Dreams – Jacob Collier

Beastly – Vulfpeck

Animal Spirits – Vulfpeck

Gimme Me All Your Love – Alabama Shakes

How Late How Long – The Sheepdogs

Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag – James Brown

Radio Towers – Ethel Cain

Check out the podcast!