Hepcat Swing – Community Dance & Music Studio with Radio Waterloo Community Connections

With the Hepcat Swing, Jeff Benoit & Tara Natter in the Radio Waterloo studio during Community Connections. Thank you Jeff Stager–featured in picture and also host of the Agriculture Show–introduced the Hepcats to Radio Waterloo! This fantastic crew visit nursing/retirement homes and dance to orchestra music as well as.

This Summer they have featured the Uptown Square together with the Grand River New Horizons. Check out hepcatswing.com for up to date events and more information.

