The Clean Up Hour, Mix 334

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a dedication to Mac Miller, seven years on from his passing. I mainly talk about the release of Balloonerism, but also the usual somber feelings around this time.
Tracklist:
MHB
Doodling In The Key Of C Sharp
Yooo
Larry
Friends (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
In the Bag (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
Goosebumpz
H**s Go Crazy (Future, DJ Esco, & Mac Miller)
Dumb It Down (Freestyle)
The Hold Up (The Ill Spoken)
The Chow Line (feat. Beedie & Max B)
Nothing Can Stop Me (feat. Yung Brody)
Party In The USA (Remix)
Senior Skip Day
Girls In The Palm Of My Hand
Crushin’ Round The Clock
She Said
Skin
Vitamins
Just a Kid
Smoke Signals (feat. John Records)
No
Face the Facts
The Star Room/Killin Time (Live)
Ladders
Circles
Birthday
Rick’s Piano
Funny Papers
See y’all next time!