The Clean Up Hour, Mix 334

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a dedication to Mac Miller, seven years on from his passing. I mainly talk about the release of Balloonerism, but also the usual somber feelings around this time.

Tracklist:

MHB

Doodling In The Key Of C Sharp

Yooo

Larry

Friends (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

In the Bag (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Goosebumpz

H**s Go Crazy (Future, DJ Esco, & Mac Miller)

Dumb It Down (Freestyle)

The Hold Up (The Ill Spoken)

The Chow Line (feat. Beedie & Max B)

Nothing Can Stop Me (feat. Yung Brody)

Party In The USA (Remix)

Senior Skip Day

Girls In The Palm Of My Hand

Crushin’ Round The Clock

She Said

Skin

Vitamins

Just a Kid

Smoke Signals (feat. John Records)

No

Face the Facts

The Star Room/Killin Time (Live)

Ladders

Circles

Birthday

Rick’s Piano

Funny Papers

See y’all next time!