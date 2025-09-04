Community Connections Monday -1st of September-Wrapping up the Summer with CKMS, playing tunes & event sharing!

Last minute cancellation led to venturing into music this hour, as well as recapping the Summer 2025 with CKMS.
Event coming up: September, 6th at Ouroboros Sport Lounge, 101 Hazelglen Dr. – Kitchener: TRI-CITIES Producer’s Showcase – Beat Battle – $15 cash – Event Starts at 8 PM. Hosted by Shark. For more information: @jay_young_music on IG
These are the songs played during this hour:
The Five Stairsteps – O-o-h Child
Al Green – Let’s Stay Together
Dox Tha Doctrine – Journey
Nina Simone – Feeling Good
Billie Holiday – Summertime
Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come
Raye – Oscar Winning Tears [radio edit]
Joni Mitchell – California
The Halluci Nation – R.E.D. ft Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear
The Halluci Nation – Sisters ft Northern Voice
Teryaki Boyz – Tokyo Drift