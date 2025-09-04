CKMS Community Connections, Shows

Community Connections Monday -1st of September-Wrapping up the Summer with CKMS, playing tunes & event sharing!

Last minute cancellation led to venturing into music this hour, as well as recapping the Summer 2025 with CKMS.

Event coming up: September, 6th at Ouroboros Sport Lounge,                              101 Hazelglen Dr. – Kitchener:                TRI-CITIES Producer’s Showcase –      Beat Battle – $15 cash – Event Starts at    8 PM. Hosted by Shark. For more information: @jay_young_music on IG

These are the songs played during this hour:

The Five Stairsteps – O-o-h Child

Al Green – Let’s Stay Together

Dox Tha Doctrine – Journey

Nina Simone – Feeling Good

Billie Holiday – Summertime

Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come

Raye – Oscar Winning Tears [radio edit]

Joni Mitchell – California

The Halluci Nation – R.E.D. ft Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear

The Halluci Nation – Sisters ft Northern Voice

Teryaki Boyz – Tokyo Drift

@yennyintheworld

 

