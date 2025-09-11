The Clean Up Hour, Mix 335

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the conclusion to the summer of Peanuts & Corn, in which I make the case for label founder, producer, and all around great rapper mcenroe. He’s been in the game too long now for y’all to not be familiar!
All tracks by mcenroe unless listed otherwise.
Tracklist:
What’s Wrong?
Gearing Up for Getting Down
Convenience Now Redux
Corner Store
Centrifuge (feat. Cadence Weapon)
Stack Silver
Rejection
Breakfast All Day [Break Bread & Birdapres]
Old School
King Me
91 Bombs on CNN
still watching Friends
Cereal for Dinner (feat. Birdapres)
fishing for ideas
6:25 at the First Window (feat. Pip Skid)
For Service in English, Part One
30 in the Club [Farm Fresh]
Tyler’s in the Coal Room (Weeping) [Farm Fresh]
The Art of the State (feat. Yy)
Phone Won’t Ring
green monochrome screen
Windows 95
I Can’t Work in a Factory
Working in the Factory
Same Old Faces (feat. John Smith)
87 Moving Out
Carry the One (feat. Yy)
Space Pt. III [Farm Fresh]
Got Away With One
24 hours (feat. Birdapres)
Decay (In Effect)
The Bad Sleep Well
Downtown [Farm Fresh]
See y’all next time!