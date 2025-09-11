The Clean Up Hour, Mix 335

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the conclusion to the summer of Peanuts & Corn, in which I make the case for label founder, producer, and all around great rapper mcenroe. He’s been in the game too long now for y’all to not be familiar!

All tracks by mcenroe unless listed otherwise.

Tracklist:

What’s Wrong?

Gearing Up for Getting Down

Convenience Now Redux

Corner Store

Centrifuge (feat. Cadence Weapon)

Stack Silver

Rejection

Breakfast All Day [Break Bread & Birdapres]

Old School

King Me

91 Bombs on CNN

still watching Friends

Cereal for Dinner (feat. Birdapres)

fishing for ideas

6:25 at the First Window (feat. Pip Skid)

For Service in English, Part One

30 in the Club [Farm Fresh]

Tyler’s in the Coal Room (Weeping) [Farm Fresh]

The Art of the State (feat. Yy)

Phone Won’t Ring

green monochrome screen

Windows 95

I Can’t Work in a Factory

Working in the Factory

Same Old Faces (feat. John Smith)

87 Moving Out

Carry the One (feat. Yy)

Space Pt. III [Farm Fresh]

Got Away With One

24 hours (feat. Birdapres)

Decay (In Effect)

The Bad Sleep Well

Downtown [Farm Fresh]

See y’all next time!