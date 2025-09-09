CKMS Community News, Newsroom, Shows

CKMS News -2025-09-09- A delicious month of local eats as townships set to host events celebrating local food.

dan kellar
Woolwich, ON – The Region of Waterloo’s four rural townships are hosting their 5th annual Taste The Countryside initiative, launching on September 15th with the Countryside Harvest Meal.  Along with the fundraising dinner, the other main event is a 10-day “Dining Trail”, which begins on September 25th, has been organised to highlight restaurants throughout the townships.

While the overall initiative seeks to support farm-to-table dining in the region, this year’s organizers are also putting a focus on local food security with a portion of the Harvest Meal’s ticket sales going to support local food banks. Taste the Countryside’s support for local food banks is very timely; according to the The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, 1 in 8 households across the region access food from support organizations.

This show features an interview with Kurtis Wells, the Economic Development and Tourism Officer for the  Township of Woolwich.

Background restaurant noise was pulled from WikiCommons and is public domain.

