The Clean Up Hour, Mix 347

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — an ode to the final four months of 2005. The Xbox 360 launched, I briefly understood math, and we got a lot of great music to lead into a strange year.

Tracklist:

Joe Budden – Are You In That Mood Yet?

Chamillionaire – In the Trunk

Bun B, Lil Keke, Slim Thug, Chamillionaire, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, Aztek, Z-Ro, & Lil Flip – Draped Up (Remix)

Eminem & Nate Dogg – Shake That

Lloyd Banks & Tony Yayo – We Run This

Styles P – Beats To My Rhyme

Big F***in Fonz – Invite to 50 Skit

Sheek Louch – Maybe If I Sing

50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Young Buck, & Spider Loc – Robbery

Paul Wall & Big Pokey – Sittin Sidewayz

The Game, Techniec, E-40, Crooked I, Chingy, Lil Rob, Paul Wall, WC, & Ice Cube – My Lowrider

50 Cent – Window Shopper

Juelz Santana – Hi, My Name Is

Fort Minor – Remember The Name

Young Jeezy, Boo, & Slick Pulla – Miss Me With That Rap S**t

Lil Wayne – I’m a Ridah

Lil Wayne & Mac Maine – Soul Survivor

Big KRIT – The South

D4L – Laffy Taffy

Three 6 Mafia – Poppin My Collar

Warren G, Mike Jones, & Frank Lee White – In Case Some S**t Go Down

DJ Quik & Nate Dogg – Black Mercedes

Tha Dogg Pound – Hittin Donutz in tha Streetz

Little Brother & Joe Scudda – Lovin It

Blackalicious & George Clinton – Lotus Flower

DANGERDOOM – Space H*’s (Madlib Remix)

Public Enemy – Superman’s Black in the Building

Shad – Real Game

Atmosphere – Smart Went Crazy

Faith Evans, The Notorious BIG, & The Game – 1970 Somethin

Re-Up Gang – Ultimate Flow

Lil Wayne – Hustler Muzik

Fatlip – What’s Up, Fatlip?

first three minutes of G4TV’s XBOX 360 launch special

Little Brother – Cheatin

BONUS

Twista & Mariah Carey – So Lonely

Juelz Santana & Hell Rell – Whatever U Want To Call It

Nipsey Hussle – Rimpau’s Finest

Mase – Kamikaze

DJ Muggs & GZA – Unprotected Pieces

Smif-N-Wessun & Heltah Skeltah – My Timbz Do Work

Canibus – Da Facelift

U-God – You Don’t Wanna Dance

Kool Keith – G-Strings

Lil Kim – Kitty Box

Talib Kweli – Ms. Kim

Fort Minor & Lupe Fiasco – Be Somebody

Spice-1 – Everybody Want To Go To Heaven

Lewis Black – America Loses Its Mind

See y’all next time!