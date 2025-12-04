The Clean Up Hour, Mix 347

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — an ode to the final four months of 2005. The Xbox 360 launched, I briefly understood math, and we got a lot of great music to lead into a strange year.
Tracklist:
Joe Budden – Are You In That Mood Yet?
Chamillionaire – In the Trunk
Bun B, Lil Keke, Slim Thug, Chamillionaire, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, Aztek, Z-Ro, & Lil Flip – Draped Up (Remix)
Eminem & Nate Dogg – Shake That
Lloyd Banks & Tony Yayo – We Run This
Styles P – Beats To My Rhyme
Big F***in Fonz – Invite to 50 Skit
Sheek Louch – Maybe If I Sing
50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Young Buck, & Spider Loc – Robbery
Paul Wall & Big Pokey – Sittin Sidewayz
The Game, Techniec, E-40, Crooked I, Chingy, Lil Rob, Paul Wall, WC, & Ice Cube – My Lowrider
50 Cent – Window Shopper
Juelz Santana – Hi, My Name Is
Fort Minor – Remember The Name
Young Jeezy, Boo, & Slick Pulla – Miss Me With That Rap S**t
Lil Wayne – I’m a Ridah
Lil Wayne & Mac Maine – Soul Survivor
Big KRIT – The South
D4L – Laffy Taffy
Three 6 Mafia – Poppin My Collar
Warren G, Mike Jones, & Frank Lee White – In Case Some S**t Go Down
DJ Quik & Nate Dogg – Black Mercedes
Tha Dogg Pound – Hittin Donutz in tha Streetz
Little Brother & Joe Scudda – Lovin It
Blackalicious & George Clinton – Lotus Flower
DANGERDOOM – Space H*’s (Madlib Remix)
Public Enemy – Superman’s Black in the Building
Shad – Real Game
Atmosphere – Smart Went Crazy
Faith Evans, The Notorious BIG, & The Game – 1970 Somethin
Re-Up Gang – Ultimate Flow
Lil Wayne – Hustler Muzik
Fatlip – What’s Up, Fatlip?
first three minutes of G4TV’s XBOX 360 launch special
Little Brother – Cheatin
BONUS
Twista & Mariah Carey – So Lonely
Juelz Santana & Hell Rell – Whatever U Want To Call It
Nipsey Hussle – Rimpau’s Finest
Mase – Kamikaze
DJ Muggs & GZA – Unprotected Pieces
Smif-N-Wessun & Heltah Skeltah – My Timbz Do Work
Canibus – Da Facelift
U-God – You Don’t Wanna Dance
Kool Keith – G-Strings
Lil Kim – Kitty Box
Talib Kweli – Ms. Kim
Fort Minor & Lupe Fiasco – Be Somebody
Spice-1 – Everybody Want To Go To Heaven
Lewis Black – America Loses Its Mind
See y’all next time!