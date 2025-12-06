Why Paying Cash Breaks Your Wealth Curve.

The bank wants you to pay off your mortgage. Please keep it.

The Current State (Static Wealth): You have been taught that being “debt-free” is the ultimate safety. So you pour your liquidity into your home’s equity. That money sits there, trapped in drywall, earning 0% return on investment. It is “Dead Equity.” It has no velocity. When you pay off the bank, they take your capital and lend it to someone else to earn a return. They win. You lose liquidity.

The Future State (Kinetic Wealth): A Wealth Engineer uses a “Readvanceable Mortgage.”

Your income hits the account and instantly pays down the debt (eliminating interest drag). Because the credit is readvanceable, that capital is immediately available again. You deploy that liquidity into income-generating assets.

The Gap: The gap is efficiency. In the first scenario, your dollar dies after paying the bill. In the second scenario, the dollar pays the bill AND buys an asset.

Stop admiring your paid-off home while your portfolio starves.

Audit your borrowing power and download the 2025 Wealth Engineering Guide: https://registration.hexavision.ca/guide-book