The Horizon Broadening Hour consists of two hours(!) of songs recently added to the Radio Waterloo library so that show hosts can hear some of their options — and, of course, our listeners can be introduced to new music, too!

The Horizon Broadening Hour is hosted by the Radio Waterloo Music Committee Coordinator Richard Giles (aka DJ Mophead) and airs on CKMS-FM on Saturday from 10:00pm to Midnight.





Recent Episodes

See all previous episodes .