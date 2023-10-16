The Horizon Broadening Hour consists of two hours(!) of songs recently added to the Radio Waterloo library so that show hosts can hear some of their options — and, of course, our listeners can be introduced to new music, too!
The Horizon Broadening Hour is hosted by the Radio Waterloo Music Committee Coordinator Richard Giles (aka DJ Mophead) and airs on CKMS-FM on Saturday from 10:00pm to Midnight.
Recent Episodes
Summary of New Music Additions to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #3 What's up, y'all? First and foremost, here is the music that I have added to LibreTime within the last week: Glen Foster Group Party Out There Tonight Rockabilly CanCon Leela Gilday North Star Calling Rock CanCon Matt Blaise In Shadow and Light Rock CanCon Alison Hogan Songs From the Third Act "Other" CanCon Danko Jones
Summary of New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #2 What's up, y'all? As promised, here is the summary of new music I have added since the last post: Friends From Church Friends From Church Pop Unknown Ducks Ltd. Modern Fiction Indie Rock CanCon Ben Caplan Recollection (Reimagined) Indie Rock CanCon Thierry Larose Cantalou Traditional CanCon Girlfriends & Boyfriends Fallacy of Fairness Alternative No Maria
Summary of New Music Added to LibreTime + The Horizon Broadening Hour #1 Hi, Folks, As promised, here is the summary of new music that I have added to LibreTime. Two weeks worth here, next week's list will be smaller: Artist Album Genre Additional Notes CanCon Various Artists A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato Mix — Rock, Blues etc. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcaster Mercy Me Blues