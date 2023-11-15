Through the Static Episode 18 -15/11/23

Today we start and end with some classic indie, and have an awesome 80s synthy dance party in the middle! Super fun late-night listen (or for any time of day), listen below!

Your Ex-Lover Is Dead – Stars

Favourite Boy – Half Moon Run

Come On Forest Fire, Burn the Disco Down – Rae Spoon

Blue Monday – New Order

Living On Video – Trans-X

Smalltown Boy – Bronski Boy

World in my Eyes – Depeche Mode

Subdivisions – Rush

Arias and Symphonies – Spoons

The Way We Get By – Spoon

Expert In A Dying Field – The Beths

