Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 18 -15/11/23

Leave a comment

Today we start and end with some classic indie, and have an awesome 80s synthy dance party in the middle! Super fun late-night listen (or for any time of day), listen below!

  • Your Ex-Lover Is Dead – Stars
  • Favourite Boy – Half Moon Run
  • Come On Forest Fire, Burn the Disco Down – Rae Spoon
  • Blue Monday – New Order
  • Living On Video – Trans-X
  • Smalltown Boy – Bronski Boy
  • World in my Eyes – Depeche Mode
  • Subdivisions – Rush
  • Arias and Symphonies – Spoons
  • The Way We Get By – Spoon
  • Expert In A Dying Field – The Beths

https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.