Through the Static Episode 18 -15/11/23

Today we start and end with some classic indie, and have an awesome 80s synthy dance party in the middle! Super fun late-night listen (or for any time of day), listen below!
- Your Ex-Lover Is Dead – Stars
- Favourite Boy – Half Moon Run
- Come On Forest Fire, Burn the Disco Down – Rae Spoon
- Blue Monday – New Order
- Living On Video – Trans-X
- Smalltown Boy – Bronski Boy
- World in my Eyes – Depeche Mode
- Subdivisions – Rush
- Arias and Symphonies – Spoons
- The Way We Get By – Spoon
- Expert In A Dying Field – The Beths
https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast