Through the Static Episode 15 – 18/10/23

Episode 15 of Through the Static see’s the usual jump across decades and genres, but this time we incorporate more physical mediums of music. CD’s and vinyl records are featured in this episode, so sit back and enjoy!
- Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Bauhaus
- What If I Knew – Dinosaur Jr.
- Save A Prayer – Duran Duran
- She Plays Bass – Beabadoobee
- Run Away With Me – Carly Rae Jepsen
- Those Girls – Big Thief
- Smoke and Mirrors – Kikagaku Moyu
- Something Soon – Car Seat Headrest
- Violet – Hole
- Somebody That I Used to Know – Elliot Smith
