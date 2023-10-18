Through the Static Episode 15 – 18/10/23

Episode 15 of Through the Static see’s the usual jump across decades and genres, but this time we incorporate more physical mediums of music. CD’s and vinyl records are featured in this episode, so sit back and enjoy!

Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Bauhaus

What If I Knew – Dinosaur Jr.

Save A Prayer – Duran Duran

She Plays Bass – Beabadoobee

Run Away With Me – Carly Rae Jepsen

Those Girls – Big Thief

Smoke and Mirrors – Kikagaku Moyu

Something Soon – Car Seat Headrest

Violet – Hole

Somebody That I Used to Know – Elliot Smith

https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast