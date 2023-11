We’re back with another episode this week. Switching between some spookier stuff, some modern classics, and some of my favourites. Thanks as always for listening 🙂

One Hundred Years – The Cure

Starman – David Bowie

Blackstar – David Bowie

I Want Wind to Blow – The Microphones

The Magician – Dizzy

High and Dry – Radiohead

Rumpus Room – Xiu Xiu, Liars

Chiquitita – ABBA

