Through the Static Episode 20 – 29/11/23

Winter is here, and with it brings a sense of calm and peace (for some) that can overshadow even the busiest of times. At least that’s how I feel, and I’ve got a lineup this week to hopefully make you feel a bit of the same! So sit back next to a fire or a heater, close your eyes, and let the music take you away to wherever you wish you were.

Black Sheep – Metric

White Winter Hymnal – Fleet Foxes

Say Yes – Elliot Smith

Lost on You – LP

not a lot, just forever – Adrienne Lenker

You Were Not Fit For the Day – Leah Senior

Shuggie – Foxygen

Harlequin – Weather Report

Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall

This Year – The Mountain Goats

Adult Diversion – Alvvays

I Don’t Feel it Like I Used To – Louise Burns

