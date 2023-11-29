Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 20 – 29/11/23

Winter is here, and with it brings a sense of calm and peace (for some) that can overshadow even the busiest of times. At least that’s how I feel, and I’ve got a lineup this week to hopefully make you feel a bit of the same! So sit back next to a fire or a heater, close your eyes, and let the music take you away to wherever you wish you were.

  • Black Sheep – Metric
  • White Winter Hymnal – Fleet Foxes
  • Say Yes – Elliot Smith
  • Lost on You – LP
  • not a lot, just forever – Adrienne Lenker
  • You Were Not Fit For the Day – Leah Senior
  • Shuggie  – Foxygen
  • Harlequin – Weather Report
  • Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall
  • This Year – The Mountain Goats
  • Adult Diversion – Alvvays
  • I Don’t Feel it Like I Used To – Louise Burns

