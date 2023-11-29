Through the Static Episode 20 – 29/11/23

Winter is here, and with it brings a sense of calm and peace (for some) that can overshadow even the busiest of times. At least that’s how I feel, and I’ve got a lineup this week to hopefully make you feel a bit of the same! So sit back next to a fire or a heater, close your eyes, and let the music take you away to wherever you wish you were.
- Black Sheep – Metric
- White Winter Hymnal – Fleet Foxes
- Say Yes – Elliot Smith
- Lost on You – LP
- not a lot, just forever – Adrienne Lenker
- You Were Not Fit For the Day – Leah Senior
- Shuggie – Foxygen
- Harlequin – Weather Report
- Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall
- This Year – The Mountain Goats
- Adult Diversion – Alvvays
- I Don’t Feel it Like I Used To – Louise Burns
