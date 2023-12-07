Through the Static Episode 21 – 06/12/23

After a couple weeks of chill vibes, we pick things back up this week, alternating between dance-pop tracks spanning decades, some rock classics, and blissful indie. Enjoy!
- Baba O’Riley – The Who
- Welcome to My Island – Caroline Polachek
- DARE – Gorillaz
- Drop the Guillotine – Peach Pit
- Being So Normal – Peach Pit
- Nosferatu Man – Slint
- I Want You – Savage Garden
- West End Girls – Pet Shop Boys
- Bright Lights – Gary Clark Jr.
- Help! – The Beatles
- my future – Billie Eilish
https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast