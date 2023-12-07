Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 21 – 06/12/23

After a couple weeks of chill vibes, we pick things back up this week, alternating between dance-pop tracks spanning decades, some rock classics, and blissful indie. Enjoy!

  • Baba O’Riley – The Who
  • Welcome to My Island – Caroline Polachek
  • DARE – Gorillaz
  • Drop the Guillotine – Peach Pit
  • Being So Normal – Peach Pit
  • Nosferatu Man – Slint
  • I Want You – Savage Garden
  • West End Girls – Pet Shop Boys
  • Bright Lights – Gary Clark Jr.
  • Help! – The Beatles
  • my future – Billie Eilish

