Through the Static Episode 21 – 06/12/23

After a couple weeks of chill vibes, we pick things back up this week, alternating between dance-pop tracks spanning decades, some rock classics, and blissful indie. Enjoy!

Baba O’Riley – The Who

Welcome to My Island – Caroline Polachek

DARE – Gorillaz

Drop the Guillotine – Peach Pit

Being So Normal – Peach Pit

Nosferatu Man – Slint

I Want You – Savage Garden

West End Girls – Pet Shop Boys

Bright Lights – Gary Clark Jr.

Help! – The Beatles

my future – Billie Eilish

https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast