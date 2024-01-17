Through the Static Episode 23 – 17/01/24

Wooooooo we’re (finally) back! After an extended hiatus Through the Static, and I’m so excited to bring you a new year of shows and tracks that I love! Looking forward to discovering more music this year and sharing it with all of you!
- January – Complete Mountain Almanac
- Eugene – Arlo Parks
- Expectations – Belle and Sebastian
- You’re So Vain – Carly Simon
- From the Ritz to the Rubble – Arctic Monkeys
- There’d Better Be a Mirrorball – Arctic Monkeys
- Kill Bill – SZA
- Misterioso – Thelonious Monk
- Don’t Get Me Wrong – The Pretenders
- Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus
