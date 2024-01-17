Through the Static Episode 23 – 17/01/24

Wooooooo we’re (finally) back! After an extended hiatus Through the Static, and I’m so excited to bring you a new year of shows and tracks that I love! Looking forward to discovering more music this year and sharing it with all of you!

January – Complete Mountain Almanac

Eugene – Arlo Parks

Expectations – Belle and Sebastian

You’re So Vain – Carly Simon

From the Ritz to the Rubble – Arctic Monkeys

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball – Arctic Monkeys

Kill Bill – SZA

Misterioso – Thelonious Monk

Don’t Get Me Wrong – The Pretenders

Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus

https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast