Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 23 – 17/01/24

Wooooooo we’re (finally) back! After an extended hiatus Through the Static, and I’m so excited to bring you a new year of shows and tracks that I love! Looking forward to discovering more music this year and sharing it with all of you!

  • January – Complete Mountain Almanac
  • Eugene – Arlo Parks
  • Expectations – Belle and Sebastian
  • You’re So Vain – Carly Simon
  • From the Ritz to the Rubble – Arctic Monkeys
  • There’d Better Be a Mirrorball – Arctic Monkeys
  • Kill Bill – SZA
  • Misterioso – Thelonious Monk
  • Don’t Get Me Wrong – The Pretenders
  • Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus

