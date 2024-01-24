Through the Static Episode 24 – 24/01/24

Hitting a wide range of emotions and feelings today; everything from angry and disdainful noise, to sentimental indie, to soulful protest. Just another Wednesday night on Through the Static 🙂
- Walk Away – The Box
- Halo – Depeche Mode
- Black on Black on Black – Frog
- Man Proposes, God Disposes – Sprain
- Pillars of Society – Kev Carmody
- So You Are Tired – Sufjan Stevens
- One – Three Dog Night
- Sweet Ones – Sarah Slean
- Sadness as a Gift – Adrianne Lenker
https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast