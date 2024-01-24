Through the Static Episode 24 – 24/01/24

Hitting a wide range of emotions and feelings today; everything from angry and disdainful noise, to sentimental indie, to soulful protest. Just another Wednesday night on Through the Static 🙂

Walk Away – The Box

Halo – Depeche Mode

Black on Black on Black – Frog

Man Proposes, God Disposes – Sprain

Pillars of Society – Kev Carmody

So You Are Tired – Sufjan Stevens

One – Three Dog Night

Sweet Ones – Sarah Slean

Sadness as a Gift – Adrianne Lenker

