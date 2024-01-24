Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 24 – 24/01/24

Hitting a wide range of emotions and feelings today; everything from angry and disdainful noise, to sentimental indie, to soulful protest. Just another Wednesday night on Through the Static 🙂

  • Walk Away – The Box
  • Halo – Depeche Mode
  • Black on Black on Black – Frog
  • Man Proposes, God Disposes – Sprain
  • Pillars of Society – Kev Carmody
  • So You Are Tired – Sufjan Stevens
  • One – Three Dog Night
  • Sweet Ones – Sarah Slean
  • Sadness as a Gift – Adrianne Lenker

