Through the Static Episode 31 – 03/04/24

Happy April and start of spring! To kick off the season, here is a selection for all the April Fools, the indieheads, the classic hiphop enjoyers, and for those who just want to chill while the rain falls outside. Remember, the April showers bring May flowers!
- Bitter Boogie – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- April Fool – Chalk Circle
- Mold – Lunar Vacation
- Cutting Corners – Lunar Vacation
- Peg – Steely Dan
- Eye Know – De La Soul
- Oh My God – A Tribe Called Quest
- Raid – MF Doom & Madlib
- All Caps – MF Doom & Madlib
- Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon and Garfunkel
- El Condor Pasa – Simon and Garfunkel
