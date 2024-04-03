Through the Static Episode 31 – 03/04/24

Happy April and start of spring! To kick off the season, here is a selection for all the April Fools, the indieheads, the classic hiphop enjoyers, and for those who just want to chill while the rain falls outside. Remember, the April showers bring May flowers!

Bitter Boogie – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

April Fool – Chalk Circle

Mold – Lunar Vacation

Cutting Corners – Lunar Vacation

Peg – Steely Dan

Eye Know – De La Soul

Oh My God – A Tribe Called Quest

Raid – MF Doom & Madlib

All Caps – MF Doom & Madlib

Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon and Garfunkel

El Condor Pasa – Simon and Garfunkel

