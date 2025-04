Songs to brush the gloomy days away as spring springs into action, or maybe just to fall asleep to, whatever suits your vibe!

Cloudbusting – Kate Bush

In the Night – Silver Pools

4am – Our Lady Peace

Beware of the Dogs – Stella Donnelly

Lungs – Stella Donnelly

Hey Joe – Jimi Hendrix

Full Control – Snail Mail

Peaceful Easy Feeling – Eagles

