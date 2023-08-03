Through the Static Episode 6 – 08/03/23

Out of town this week, but never fear! I’ve cued up some gems from the CKMS database, a lot of older classics that throw me back to high school. Enjoy!
- Decades – Joy Division
- New Kid in Town – The Eagles
- Carey – Joni Mitchell
- Love Her Madly – The Doors
- When the Music’s Over – The Doors
- Heart-Shaped Box – Nirvana
- Burning Down the House – Talking Heads
- Rumpofsteelskin – Parliament
- Somebody to Love – Jefferson Airplane
- Burning for You – Blue Oyster Cult
- Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ – The Velvet Underground