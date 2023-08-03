Shows

Through the Static Episode 6 – 08/03/23

Out of town this week, but never fear! I’ve cued up some gems from the CKMS database, a lot of older classics that throw me back to high school. Enjoy!

  • Decades – Joy Division
  • New Kid in Town – The Eagles
  • Carey – Joni Mitchell
  • Love Her Madly – The Doors
  • When the Music’s Over – The Doors
  • Heart-Shaped Box – Nirvana
  • Burning Down the House – Talking Heads
  • Rumpofsteelskin – Parliament
  • Somebody to Love – Jefferson Airplane
  • Burning for You – Blue Oyster Cult
  • Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ – The Velvet Underground

