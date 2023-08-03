Through the Static Episode 6 – 08/03/23

Out of town this week, but never fear! I’ve cued up some gems from the CKMS database, a lot of older classics that throw me back to high school. Enjoy!

Decades – Joy Division

New Kid in Town – The Eagles

Carey – Joni Mitchell

Love Her Madly – The Doors

When the Music’s Over – The Doors

Heart-Shaped Box – Nirvana

Burning Down the House – Talking Heads

Rumpofsteelskin – Parliament

Somebody to Love – Jefferson Airplane

Burning for You – Blue Oyster Cult

Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ – The Velvet Underground