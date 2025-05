Through the Static’s 60th episode! (and my belated birthday episode 🙂 Exploring a mix of old and new, popular and a bit more behind the scenes, upbeat and cheery vs dark and moody. Enjoy the mix!

Birthday – The Beatles

22 – Taylor Swift

Frank, AB – The Rural Alberta Advantage

Guns + Ammunition – July Talk

Push + Pull – July Talk

Cornflake Girl – Tori Amos

Eugene – Arlo Parks

Cannonball – The Breeders

Riding Around In The Dark – Florist

