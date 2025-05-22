Through the Static Episode 61 – 21/05/25

Playing some rainy-day tunes for you on a very wet and windy spring day. Whether you’re celebrating international goth day, dancing around in your bedroom, or just staying warm and dry, we’ve got all the tunes to accompany whatever you’re up to!

She’s in Parties – Bauhaus

Goodbye Horses – Q Lazzarus

The Wedding List – Kate Bush

Nights in White Satin – The Moody Blues

On The Square – Mac Demarco

What Was That – Lorde

Green Light – Lorde

Grey Skies – Turquoise Days

(recording will be added shortly)

Check out the podcast!