Through the Static Episode 61 – 21/05/25

Playing some rainy-day tunes for you on a very wet and windy spring day. Whether you’re celebrating international goth day, dancing around in your bedroom, or just staying warm and dry, we’ve got all the tunes to accompany whatever you’re up to!
- She’s in Parties – Bauhaus
- Goodbye Horses – Q Lazzarus
- The Wedding List – Kate Bush
- Nights in White Satin – The Moody Blues
- On The Square – Mac Demarco
- What Was That – Lorde
- Green Light – Lorde
- Grey Skies – Turquoise Days
