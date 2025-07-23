Through the Static Episode 67 – 23/07/25

Jumping between metal-inspired songs new and old, indie rock songs, and synth music specifically designed for plants, we’ve got it all on Through the Static! Tune in while you watch the sun set from your backyard on this warm evening, or listen to a replay by the pool. It is summer after all 🙂
- War Pigs / Luke’s Wall – Black Sabbath
- The Queens Rebuke / The Crossing – The Decemberists
- Down By The Water – The Decemberists
- Medicine – Momma
- Baby’s Tears Blues – Mort Garson
- Ode to an African Violet – Mort Garson
- Pictures of You – Drugdealer, Kate Bollinger
Check out the podcast!