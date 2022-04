Hey y’all! Here’s last weeks episode where me and Sam looked at our favourite road trip songs. Give it a listen if you’re interested or if you’re going for a nice drive! We have a fun show planned for next week (hint: does that sound familiar?) so be sure to tune in on Sunday at 1PM. Wam On!

Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4WeYL02iybxJ02avOetmCC?si=2152d4d63e0f47df