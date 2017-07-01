Rebel Time Radio is a punk rock show with a (very!) political flavor. We play a wide variety of punk, hardcore, ska and oi while having a laugh at politicians and rich people. We’re anti-fascist, against sexism, want to wipe out homophobia and transphobia, and generally can’t stand when powerful people take advantage of others. In sum, these are rebel tunes for rebel times!

Tune in every Wednesday at 9 pm to fill your earholes with joy with our live shows, or catch our somewhat more polished podcasts, which go up pretty regularly on the Radio Waterloo website. You can also subscribe to our show on iTunes or find us on other podcatchers. Why not eh!?

Check out the Official Website of Rebel Time Records and maybe go give us a like on Facebook to stay up to date with all things to do with our high quality international music empire. You can listen to (and even purchase) amazing Rebel Time releases at our Bandcamp page. Request tunes, tell us about shows and your band, or send spam messages to rebeltimeradio@gmail.com. Enjoy the show!