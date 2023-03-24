Shows

Father To Son Indie Music Show

Saturday March 25, 2023 @ 12:00 Noon

Kitchener/Waterloo’s Indie Music Show

All music played on Father To Son comes from CD submissions sent to CKMS and is 100% Indie

Today we are enjoying the music of some old friends here is the set list…

Thank you for listening,

Gary and Ben

  1. Ponder Reality By Kyra and Tully
  2. Tropic and the Torrid By Zuffalo
  3. St. James Infirmary By Kenn Dunn
  4. Worry About It By Last Birds
  5. Long Shadow Trail By Linda McRae
  6. Ghost Hotel By Karen Morand
  7. Strange Birds By Randall Spear
  8. Beautiful By Thames Rivieras

