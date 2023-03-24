Father To Son Indie Music Show

Saturday March 25, 2023 @ 12:00 Noon
Kitchener/Waterloo’s Indie Music Show
All music played on Father To Son comes from CD submissions sent to CKMS and is 100% Indie
Today we are enjoying the music of some old friends here is the set list…
Thank you for listening,
Gary and Ben
-
Ponder Reality By Kyra and Tully
-
Tropic and the Torrid By Zuffalo
-
St. James Infirmary By Kenn Dunn
-
Worry About It By Last Birds
-
Long Shadow Trail By Linda McRae
-
Ghost Hotel By Karen Morand
-
Strange Birds By Randall Spear
-
Beautiful By Thames Rivieras