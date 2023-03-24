CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 20 March 2023 with Joshua Säde James

Show Notes

(Joshua Säde James smiles be hind the microphone in the CKMS-FM studio)
Joshua Säde James
Joshua Säde James gives a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance and talks to Bob Jonkman about working on a cruise line, song contests and song camps, working with producers, and songwriting.

The interview starts at 0m30s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

  • Bobby O’Brien’s with Katy Topham

    JSJ & Katy Topham | March 24 | Bobby O'Brien's | 8-11pm (picture of Joshua Säde James and Katy Topham, rendered as though it is a 3D anaglyph image)

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-03-20-episode117.mp3 (55.9 MB, 58m13s, episode 117)

Index

Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio will soon be available!

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m30s Introducing Joshua Säde James, understanding the umlaut over the A in Sade, and the origin of that name. But now he’s performing as JSJ.
2m26s One Thing CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio		 Joshua Säde James
5m46s Talking about an old song. Joshua’s “World Tour”, landing a gig as the entertainment on a cruise line with NCLH. James is with Eric Alper and Arturo Research for bookings and publicity. Talking about the perks of working on a cruise line. Also working at Bobby O’Brien’s, playing a gig this Friday, 24 March 2023 with Katy Topham.
13m15s Talking about Joshua’s earlier career in Toronto. And his future career playing the bar circuit.
15m37s Is there time to write songs on a cruise gig? Joshua tells us about life aboard while trying to write.
20m54s I’ll Wait For You CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio		 Joshua Säde James
24m03s Does Joshua play other instruments? Yes, but mostly piano and guitar. Joshua tells us about finances and taxes. Composing on the keyboard. Talking about recording his songs, and wanting a band. Winning a singing contest, where the prize was a music video and production of three songs. Anthony Wright, the producer, took Joshua’s songs and made them better. Joshua expressing his musical ideas with mouth sounds. Talking about collaboration versus hiring a producer. Writing songs in three hours for a contest, or song camps like Dreamhouse in Toronto. Talking about the song camp experience.
34m55s Death of a hard drive. Joshua doesn’t remember what songs in progress might be on there. Talking about the songwriting process. Music or lyrics first? Music, usually. Talking about the songwriting process.
41m18s Joshua’s online presence. Shoutout to Noah Vella for the photos for Gone. JSJ gets decked out in costume for all his shows.
44m26s Gone (Insane) CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio		 Joshua Säde James
47m21s Comparing the acoustic version of Gone to the produced version. There’s a mix of acoustic and electric in Joshua’s live shows.
49m58s Joshua give out his contact information for bookings, and tells us of upcoming shows at Bob by O’Brien’s and future shows on his next cruise gig. Lots of new songs to be released. Joshua’s performances do well on streaming services, but the revenues don’t cover the cost of production.
57m00s End credits as Joshua plays Honey

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 20 March 2023

Yes, that should be 20 March 2023 at the bottom of the video. Bob’s still living in the past…

