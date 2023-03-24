CKMS Community Connections for 20 March 2023 with Joshua Säde James

Show Notes
Joshua Säde James gives a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance and talks to Bob Jonkman about working on a cruise line, song contests and song camps, working with producers, and songwriting.
The interview starts at 0m30s.
Online:
- Website: https://joshuasadejames.com/
- Twitter: @jsjwarren | Twitter
- Facebook: @joshuasadejames | Facebook
- Instagram: @sayjsj | Instagram
- YouTube: JSJ | YouTube
- TikTok: JSJ (@joshuasadejames) | TikTok
- SoundCloud: Joshua Sade James | SoundCloud
- Spotify: JSJ | Spotify
- E-mail: josh.warren@live.com
Upcoming Events
-
Bobby O’Brien’s with Katy Topham
- When: 8:00pm to 11:00pm, Friday, 24 March 2023
- Where: Bobby O’Brien’s Irish Pub
- Location: 125 King Street West, Kitchener Map
- Website: https://www.bobbyskitchener.com/
-
- When: 8:00pm to 11:00pm, Friday, 21 April 2023
- Where: Bobby O’Brien’s Irish Pub
- Location: 125 King Street West, Kitchener Map
- Website: https://www.bobbyskitchener.com/
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-03-20-episode117.mp3 (55.9 MB, 58m13s, episode 117)
Index
Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio will soon be available!
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m30s
|Introducing Joshua Säde James, understanding the umlaut over the A in Sade, and the origin of that name. But now he’s performing as JSJ.
|2m26s
|One Thing
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Joshua Säde James
|5m46s
|Talking about an old song. Joshua’s “World Tour”, landing a gig as the entertainment on a cruise line with NCLH. James is with Eric Alper and Arturo Research for bookings and publicity. Talking about the perks of working on a cruise line. Also working at Bobby O’Brien’s, playing a gig this Friday, 24 March 2023 with Katy Topham.
|13m15s
|Talking about Joshua’s earlier career in Toronto. And his future career playing the bar circuit.
|15m37s
|Is there time to write songs on a cruise gig? Joshua tells us about life aboard while trying to write.
|20m54s
|I’ll Wait For You
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Joshua Säde James
|24m03s
|Does Joshua play other instruments? Yes, but mostly piano and guitar. Joshua tells us about finances and taxes. Composing on the keyboard. Talking about recording his songs, and wanting a band. Winning a singing contest, where the prize was a music video and production of three songs. Anthony Wright, the producer, took Joshua’s songs and made them better. Joshua expressing his musical ideas with mouth sounds. Talking about collaboration versus hiring a producer. Writing songs in three hours for a contest, or song camps like Dreamhouse in Toronto. Talking about the song camp experience.
|34m55s
|Death of a hard drive. Joshua doesn’t remember what songs in progress might be on there. Talking about the songwriting process. Music or lyrics first? Music, usually. Talking about the songwriting process.
|41m18s
|Joshua’s online presence. Shoutout to Noah Vella for the photos for Gone. JSJ gets decked out in costume for all his shows.
|44m26s
|Gone (Insane)
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Joshua Säde James
|47m21s
|Comparing the acoustic version of Gone to the produced version. There’s a mix of acoustic and electric in Joshua’s live shows.
|49m58s
|Joshua give out his contact information for bookings, and tells us of upcoming shows at Bob by O’Brien’s and future shows on his next cruise gig. Lots of new songs to be released. Joshua’s performances do well on streaming services, but the revenues don’t cover the cost of production.
|57m00s
|End credits as Joshua plays Honey
Bonus Video
YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 20 March 2023
Yes, that should be 20 March 2023 at the bottom of the video. Bob’s still living in the past…
