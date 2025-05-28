PHADY’S MUAY THAI & MUAY LAO FEDERATION PRESENT MUAY LAO FIGHT FIGHTNIGHT 2

Muay Thai / Muay Lao fights draw a diverse audience. In addition to family and friends of the athetes, thrill enthusiasts, event seekers and those enjoy the sheer athleticism involved at these competitions.

Ajan Sagat is former professional Muay Thai fighter, boxer, and actor, with 277 Muay Thai fight wins out of 317, this legend could bring a whole new level of excitement to Phady’s Muay Thai event – Sagat in addition, was awarded best Wai Khru by the King of Thailand.

On June 21 st at the Galt Arena Gardens on 98 Shade Street in Cambridge, East meets West. The work didn’t start here for Ajan Khan Phady, who during 2003 co-created the Canadian Amateur Muay Thai Association Ontario. In 2009, Ajan Phady created the World Amateur Muay Thai Association Canada. Showing his support for international events right in the TRI-Cities. In 2024, Muay Thai got full recognition by the International Olympic Committee relaying Muay Thai to the audience at the Paris, France, Summer Olympics.

Ajan Khan Phady has invited STREET FIGHTER GAME SERIES legend Ajan Sagat Pethyindee as guest of honour to Phady’s Muay Thai / Muay Lao Federation , presenting: Muay Lao Fight FIGHTNIGHT 2 Held at Galt Gardens in Cambridge on 21 st of June. This event brings together athletes from the Nation of Laos, Mexico, Poland, Columbia, Vietnam, China, Palestine, the Ukraine, as well as athletes from across Ontario and other parts of Canada.

“[Muay Thai ]is a deep spiritual practice with rituals connecting fighter’s souls and spirits to the art.”

Just about everyone has heard of Muay Thai. Not all know what it is. Those who do revere it. Apart from Wai Khru, a ceremonial dance performed to honour and show respect to one’s teacher, the Martial Art itself, brings together the people of ancestrial Siam. What became Thailand in 1939, with parts of the Nation of Laos, Burma, and Cambodia, were once Siam. Their common heritage can be seen by the colours and fabrics they wear, and Wai Khru reflects geographical specifics, such as, casting a net for fishing, or the motion of drawing a bow and arrow.

Myself, I got introduced via the Cambridge Multicultural Festival (2024), when our festival neighbour was: Phady’s Muay Thai! The bustle of their tent was undeniable. Radio Waterloo went over to inquire about interviews! Our first contact was Lukman, aka Lucky [who gave me the notes to write this article, much later in May, 2025], who told us Ajan hadn’t yet arrived. Once Ajan Khan Phady arrives, the excitement is higher in that tent!

“The spectators got to witness the martial art, its history, culture and the traditions.” Visiting Laos with Ajan Khan Phady and Lukman “Lucky” Patel -2024

Muay Thai is a cultural phenomenon dating back to the 1200s, during the Sukhothai Dynasty. Originating from Muay Boran, an ancient system taught to military as unarmed combat. With large focus on values such respect to teachers, elders, and opponents, Muay Lao / Muay Thai instills discipline. This martial art is national pride, and often displayed during festivals and temple fairs. Bringing us up to now, regarding the cultural significance, Phadys’ Muay Thai participates in multicultural events, showcasing Wai Khru, traditional fashions, as well as different Muay Thai striking techniques.