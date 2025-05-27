CKMS News -2025-05-27- Everybody wants to be a part of Erick Traplin Day

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – With Erick Traplin Day approaching, CKMS News spoke to the cherished entertainer about his craft, his wide-ranging support, and the June 8th celebration of his decades-long career and continuing musical efforts. Erick Traplin who is based in rural St Clements is a children’s entertainer with 7 albums. He has performed at countless events across Waterloo Region and throughout Ontario.

Speaking about Erick Traplin Day, Traplin told CKMS that he is overwhelmed and grateful and reflected that “when I perform, I feel a joy going through me.”

CKMS News also interviewed Steve Roth, the manager of special events for the city of Kitchener, and a lead organiser of Erick Traplin day. Roth said the event is an all-ages variety show with activities throughout the afternoon.

Erick Traplin day will take place from noon to 5pm on Sunday June 8th at Carl Zehr square at Kitchener’s city hall. Additional details of the event are available at ErickTraplinDay.ca.