Street Hop from the 15th of May – 22:00-24:00 Thursdays

Guest on Street Hop, Toronto Godfather of Hip Hop: DJ Ron Nelson. ~at the beginning of the hour, Gavin Breen. Gavin.Breen_ on IG.

Night of Hip Hop in Waterloo – Righteous album release party. Performing: Michie Mee, Thrust OG, DJ Ron Nelson, and Righteous.

Providing Live to Air with Radio Waterloo CKMS 102.7 FM

Music by: Docta Def of Analog Soundsystem x DJ Carmelo of Street Hop x DJ Quanta. $20 tickets via eventbrite, $30 at the door.