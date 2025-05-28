Michie Mee – Thrust OG – on Community Connections – Righteous Album release party, including DJ Ron Nelson ~promoting Live To Air Radio Waterloo event

Michie Mee & Thrust OG call Radio Waterloo on Community Connections ~ for promoting Night of Hip Hop with: DJ Ron Nelson, Michie Mee, Thrust OG, and Righteous performing live.

Community Connections 26th of May with Yenny. Album Release Party promotion! Righteous Night of Hip Hop in Waterloo goes down, Thursday the 29th of May at Uplounge in Waterloo, 9 King Street North. Doors open 7:00 PM ~ Showtime 7:30 PM.

Radio Waterloo is doing Live to Air from 9:00 PM til 12:00 AM

Don’t miss this historical event happening right in our region! Thanks Righteous!