Through the Static Episode 62 – 28/05/25

It’s a whistle while you work type of night here on Through the Static! Playing a selection of songs from a variety of genres that all have whistling in them, so whistle while you work! (or listen, or whatever you might be up to  🙂

  • Twisted Nerve – Bernard Herrman
  • The Stranger – Billy Joel
  • Just A Dream – Hawksley Workman
  • In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company – The Dead South
  • Crushed Velvet – Molly Lewis
  • Never Had No One Ever – The Smiths
  • Wind of Change – Scorpions
  • Young Folks – Peter Bjorn and John

