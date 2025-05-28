Through the Static Episode 62 – 28/05/25

It’s a whistle while you work type of night here on Through the Static! Playing a selection of songs from a variety of genres that all have whistling in them, so whistle while you work! (or listen, or whatever you might be up to 🙂

Twisted Nerve – Bernard Herrman

The Stranger – Billy Joel

Just A Dream – Hawksley Workman

In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company – The Dead South

Crushed Velvet – Molly Lewis

Never Had No One Ever – The Smiths

Wind of Change – Scorpions

Young Folks – Peter Bjorn and John

