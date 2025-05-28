Through the Static Episode 62 – 28/05/25

It’s a whistle while you work type of night here on Through the Static! Playing a selection of songs from a variety of genres that all have whistling in them, so whistle while you work! (or listen, or whatever you might be up to 🙂
- Twisted Nerve – Bernard Herrman
- The Stranger – Billy Joel
- Just A Dream – Hawksley Workman
- In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company – The Dead South
- Crushed Velvet – Molly Lewis
- Never Had No One Ever – The Smiths
- Wind of Change – Scorpions
- Young Folks – Peter Bjorn and John
Check out the podcast!