CKMS News -2025-05-29- An “Urgent Mobilization for Gaza” in Waterloo demands immediate government action to stop the killings in Palestine



dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – On Sunday May 25th, several hundred residents attended a demonstration in Waterloo which demanded that the Canadian government implement a full, two way arms embargo and sanctions against Israel. Speakers at the demonstration called out the “ongoing genocide against Palestinians”, highlighted Canadian complicity in the violence through ongoing sales of weapon and technology, and linked the violent settler colonialism happening in the Palestine to the ongoing dispossession of Indigenous people of their lands in Canada.

This show features an interview with Nick Joseph, the media liaison for the demonstration. Joseph speaks about the demands made by demonstrators, the weapons industry in the region, and other actions folks in Canada can take to work towards justice for Palestinians. Joseph was previously the spokesperson for the Gaza House protests at the University of Waterloo in 2024.

CKMS News reached out to the local members of parliament, including MP Chagger whose office was along the march’s route, asking for a response to the demands made by demonstrators, but did not receive a response from any of them.