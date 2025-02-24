A chat with Catherine Fife, NDP candidate and current seat holder for Waterloo’s riding

Host: Leah Gerber

Radio Waterloo spoke with the candidates for the Waterloo riding as the 2025 Ontario provincial election, scheduled for February 27 draws closer.

We’ll be releasing a series of four pieces, each highlighting our interview with one of the candidates. We’ve included the Ontario Liberal, NDP, Green and New Blue parties. The Ontario Progressive Conservative party did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.

Today’s piece features the NDP candidate for the Waterloo riding, Catherine Fife. Fife has held Waterloo’s seat since 2012 and is in her fourth term as MPP.

Fife shared her thoughts on what she feels are the top issues in Waterloo, how she and her party plan to address them. She also spoke about what the tariff threats coming from the United States could mean for this community and her party’s stance on addressing them.

Other posts in the series: