Suja Biber, New Blue Party of Ontario candidate for Waterloo Riding says she’s ready to deal with the root causes of Ontario’s problems, rather than scratching the surface

Host: Leah Gerber

Radio Waterloo spoke with the candidates for the Waterloo riding as the 2025 Ontario provincial election, scheduled for February 27 draws closer.

We’ll be releasing a series of four pieces, each highlighting our interview with one of the candidates. We’ve included the Ontario Liberal, NDP, Green and New Blue parties. The Ontario Progressive Conservative party did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.

Today’s piece features the New Blue Party of Ontario candidate for the Waterloo riding, Suja Biber. Moore is a scientist and business professional focused on science communications and start-ups.

Biber has a background in physiotherapy, massage therapy and public administration, and serves on the council of the college of massage therapists of ontario. She values balancing professional work with giving back to her community.

Note: In her discussion of the local doctor shortage, Biber said there are about 40,000 to 60,000 people in Waterloo without access to a family doctor, but this number more closely corresponds to the rough statistic for Waterloo Region, which is 60,000 to 70,000.

