Clayton Moore, Ontario Liberal Party Candidate for Waterloo Region wants less talk and more results for average Ontarians

Host: Leah Gerber

Radio Waterloo spoke with the candidates for the Waterloo riding as the 2025 Ontario provincial election, scheduled for February 27 draws closer.

We’ll be releasing a series of four pieces, each highlighting our interview with one of the candidates. We’ve included the Ontario Liberal, NDP, Green and New Blue parties. The Ontario Progressive Conservative party did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.

Today’s piece features the Ontario Liberal Party candidate for the Waterloo riding, Clayton Moore. Moore is a scientist and business professional focused on science communications and start-ups.

Moore spoke about his take on the top issues in Waterloo, how he and the Ontario Liberals’ plan to address them. He also spoke about what the impact of potential tariffs coming from the United States could mean for Waterloo, and how his party would address these threats.

Other pieces in the Series:

Shefaza Esmail, Ontario Green Party