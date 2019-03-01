Listen to the podcast here: AW@L Radio – 2019-03-01 – A Toronto winter with unreliable heat, power, and water in Timbercreek owned apartments

In the interview we hear about frozen sewage filled pipes bursting and leaking through ceilings and walls, people stuck in unreliable elevators as power fluctuates, food spoiling in inconsistently powered fridges, and long walks up dark stairways with bottles of water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning. Through all the issues, Timbercreek is not compensating people for their losses, while the ignore much-needed repair work and shamelessly continue to evict residents.

Louisa notes you can call the Timbercreek office in charge of rentals (647-951-5498) and demand fair treatment and fair compensation for existing tenants, ending eviction actions against tenants, and immediate repairs to the building.

Background information about the resistance in Toronto’s West Lodge towers:

Timbercreek has a history of similar behaviour through Canada and around the world. Check out this in-depth article “The battle for Heron Gate”, which looks into Timbercreek and their assault on the Heron Gate neighbourhood and community in Ottawa.

