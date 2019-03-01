An aerial photograph of the area around the West Lodge Towers in Toronto. There are 2 text bubbles describing how crappy the landlord, Timbercreek Asset Management, is.
AW@L Radio, Newsroom, Shows

AW@L Radio – 2019-03-01 – A Toronto winter with unreliable heat, power, and water in Timbercreek owned apartments

Audio Leave a comment
An interview with Louisa, a person working to support residents of  103-105 West Lodge Ave in Toronto as they have faced intermittent heat, power, and water service in their apartments from at least February 2019. The two high rise apartment buildings were recently bought by the multinational asset management firm Timbercreek who have focused on evicting residents through the landlord tribunal while letting the buildings fall further into disrepair.

 

Listen to the podcast here: AW@L Radio – 2019-03-01 – A Toronto winter with unreliable heat, power, and water in Timbercreek owned apartments

In the interview we hear about frozen sewage filled pipes bursting and leaking through ceilings and walls, people stuck in unreliable elevators as power fluctuates, food spoiling in inconsistently powered fridges, and long walks up dark stairways with bottles of water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning.  Through all the issues, Timbercreek is not compensating people for their losses, while the ignore much-needed repair work and shamelessly continue to evict residents.

Louisa notes you can call the Timbercreek office in charge of rentals (647-951-5498) and demand fair treatment and fair compensation for existing tenants, ending eviction actions against tenants, and immediate repairs to the building.

 

Background information about the resistance in Toronto’s West Lodge towers:

 

Timbercreek has a history of similar behaviour through Canada and around the world. Check out this in-depth article “The battle for Heron Gate”, which looks into Timbercreek and their assault on the Heron Gate neighbourhood and community in Ottawa.

 

For more AW@L Radio, including many past shows, check out http://grandrivermc.ca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.