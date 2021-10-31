CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Saturday 1pm-2pm
CKMS Community Connections for 1 November 2021: The Riffs at Lana’s Lounge

Tune in Monday, 1 November 2021 at 11:00 AM on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo for Community Connections, and “Caught in the Act – Live From Lana’s Lounge“, a one-hour spotlight on the Riffs (Yvonne Way & Rob Gies). Steve Todd hosts.


Download: CKMS Community Connections for 1 November 2021, episode 087 (55 MB, 1h00m01s)

Lana's Lounge | Caught in the Act | Live from Lana's Lounge | Replay of The Riff's live performance at Lana's Lounge | Monday, 1 November 2021 11:00am | CKMS Community Connections (poster with images of a keyboard, Yvonne Way and Rob Gies, and the wordmark logo for CKMS Community Connections)
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2021 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

