CKMS Community Connections for 10 April 2023 with Amy Yardley and Garret Titus of The Purpletones

Show Notes
Jeff Stager talks to Amy Yardley and Garret Titus of The Purpletones about the upcoming KidsAbility fundraiser. Donate at CanadaHelps.
The interview starts at 5m41s.
Amy Yardley:
- Facebook: Amy Maria Yardley | Facebook
- Instagram: @amyyardley2013 | Instagram
Garret Titus:
- Twitter: @TitusGarret | Twitter
- Facebook: Garret Titus | Facebook
- Instagram: @lem0nart | Instagram
- TikTok: Garret Titus | (@titusg) | TikTok
The Purpletones:
- Website: https://purpletones.ca/
- Facebook: The Purpletones Rhythm & Blues Band | Facebook
- Instagram: @purpletonesband | Instagram
- YouTube: The Purpletones | YouTube
- SoundCloud: The Purpletones | SoundCloud
KidsAbility:
- Website: https://kidsability.ca/
- Twitter: @KidsAbility | Twitter
- Facebook: KidsAbility Centre for Child Development | Facebook
- Instagram: @kidsability.ca | Instagram
- YouTube: KidsAbility Centre for Child Development – YouTube
- TikTok: KidsAbility | (@kidsability) | TikTok
- E-mail: info@kidsability.ca
- Phone: +1‑519‑886‑8886
- Phone: +1‑888‑372‑2259
Upcoming Events
-
KidsAbility Fundraiser
- When: 7:30pm, Saturday 22 April 2023
- Where: K-W Naval Association
- Location: 315 Weber Street North, Waterloo Map
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/960703574937550
- Event listing: The Purpletones | Upcoming Shows
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-04-10-episode119.mp3 (53MB, 58m10s, episode 119)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m28s
|Jeff Stager introduces the show and the guests, Amy Yardley and Garret Titus. Garret introduces the first song.
|2m03s
|September
|
(single)
|The Purpletones
|5m41s
|Getting to know Amy and Garret: How many people at the Christmas feast? Then Amy introduces the next song.
|8m10s
|Ain’t No Sunshine
|
YouTube
|Shawn James
|10m57s
|Garret is a teacher, excited about the school’s upcoming spring play. The band (The Purpletones) is just a fun thing on the side. Garret is also a voice actor. Amy has a lot of hobbies, and is on the board for Hepcat Swing. Garret tells us about the next song.
|14m27s
|Uptown Funk
|
(single)
|The Purpletones
|18m40s
|Garret tells us about The Purpletones, how their music is mostly unique in the Region.
|20m03s
|Amy has a birthday coming, and is holding a fundraiser to celebrate. She tells us about KidsAbility, and how it’s helped her family. You can call KidsAbility directly to make a donation. She tells us about pimping up the venue, and the Los Rolling Tacos food truck will be outside. Amy tells us how the donations work. And there will be an intro swing dancing lesson!
|26m57s
|The Purpletones are an event band; there are eight musicians, so they’re not a bar band. They’ve done fundraisers before, but this is the first time for KidsAbility. Amy introduces the next song.
|29m30s
|Beyond The Sea
|
(single)
|Bobby Darin
|32m21s
|Catching up on things Jeff may have missed. Garret was a sax player, but is now doing voice acting. He toured with an a capella band, then an audio producer, and now he’s a teacher. Amy says some guests may want to jump in and participate in the music making; Garret sounds worried. Amy did some performance with Hepcats, but she’s never been in the band. Jeff tells us that Hepcat Swing has a community dance every Monday night, with a free beginner lesson at 7:30pm. There are a variety of advanced lessons too. There will likely be swing dancing at the fundraiser. Garret says bands really appreciate the feedback from dancers. People don’t necessarily know what R&B is, it’s not just old-timey music, but dancy music. The Purpletones often play at EVO Kitchen & Bar in Cambridge. Amy agrees, blues music is very varied. But maybe there won’t be polkas… Garret recounts how he met others in his band. Much respect for Amy, The Purpletones vocalist. There are still tickets left for the fundraiser.
|43m10s
|Amy tells us about her daughter, who has exceptionalities, experiences at school. Amy started The A Team, other kids from the school who help out. Some of them will be helping out at the fundraiser. Jeff and Garret introduce the last song.
|46m06s
|Canned Heat
|
(single)
|The Purpletones
|49m56s
|Jeff gets Amy and Garret to make CKMS-FM stationIDs. Amy recaps information about the event. Garret covers contact info for The Purpletones
|53m24s
|Jeff asks the question “What are you doing in the next two hours, two days, two weeks, two months, two years, twenty years?”
|57m16s
|End credits
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.