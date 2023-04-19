CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 10 April 2023 with Amy Yardley and Garret Titus of The Purpletones

Show Notes

Jeff Stager talks to Amy Yardley and Garret Titus of The Purpletones about the upcoming KidsAbility fundraiser. Donate at CanadaHelps.

The interview starts at 5m41s.

Amy Yardley

Amy Yardley:

Garret Titus

Garret Titus:

Group photo of the members of The Purpletones sitting on a green leather couch in front of a small painting, there is some art on the wall to the left, and the Purpletones logo is in the upper right.
The Purpletones

The Purpletones:

KidsAbility (blue text on a white background, with a colourful line drawing of a butterfly over the last two letters)
KidsAbility

KidsAbility:

Upcoming Events

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-04-10-episode119.mp3 (53MB, 58m10s, episode 119)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m28s Jeff Stager introduces the show and the guests, Amy Yardley and Garret Titus. Garret introduces the first song.
2m03s September The P (a white stylized letter P in the shape of a musical note, with two white circles around it, with a white word "THE" at the 10 o'clock position; all on a purple background)
(single)		 The Purpletones
5m41s Getting to know Amy and Garret: How many people at the Christmas feast? Then Amy introduces the next song.
8m10s Ain’t No Sunshine (Shawn James in profile, in front of a mic, holding a guitar, with his eyes closed concentrating on the song)
YouTube		 Shawn James
10m57s Garret is a teacher, excited about the school’s upcoming spring play. The band (The Purpletones) is just a fun thing on the side. Garret is also a voice actor. Amy has a lot of hobbies, and is on the board for Hepcat Swing. Garret tells us about the next song.
14m27s Uptown Funk The P (a white stylized letter P in the shape of a musical note, with two white circles around it, with a white word "THE" at the 10 o'clock position; all on a purple background)
(single)		 The Purpletones
18m40s Garret tells us about The Purpletones, how their music is mostly unique in the Region.
20m03s Amy has a birthday coming, and is holding a fundraiser to celebrate. She tells us about KidsAbility, and how it’s helped her family. You can call KidsAbility directly to make a donation. She tells us about pimping up the venue, and the Los Rolling Tacos food truck will be outside. Amy tells us how the donations work. And there will be an intro swing dancing lesson!
26m57s The Purpletones are an event band; there are eight musicians, so they’re not a bar band. They’ve done fundraisers before, but this is the first time for KidsAbility. Amy introduces the next song.
29m30s Beyond The Sea Bobby Darin | Beyond The Sea (blue and white letters on a red background, with a black and white photo of Bobby Darin at the right) The white of the photo is actually red due to the background colour)
(single)		 Bobby Darin
32m21s Catching up on things Jeff may have missed. Garret was a sax player, but is now doing voice acting. He toured with an a capella band, then an audio producer, and now he’s a teacher. Amy says some guests may want to jump in and participate in the music making; Garret sounds worried. Amy did some performance with Hepcats, but she’s never been in the band. Jeff tells us that Hepcat Swing has a community dance every Monday night, with a free beginner lesson at 7:30pm. There are a variety of advanced lessons too. There will likely be swing dancing at the fundraiser. Garret says bands really appreciate the feedback from dancers. People don’t necessarily know what R&B is, it’s not just old-timey music, but dancy music. The Purpletones often play at EVO Kitchen & Bar in Cambridge. Amy agrees, blues music is very varied. But maybe there won’t be polkas… Garret recounts how he met others in his band. Much respect for Amy, The Purpletones vocalist. There are still tickets left for the fundraiser.
43m10s Amy tells us about her daughter, who has exceptionalities, experiences at school. Amy started The A Team, other kids from the school who help out. Some of them will be helping out at the fundraiser. Jeff and Garret introduce the last song.
46m06s Canned Heat The P (a white stylized letter P in the shape of a musical note, with two white circles around it, with a white word "THE" at the 10 o'clock position; all on a purple background)
(single)		 The Purpletones
49m56s Jeff gets Amy and Garret to make CKMS-FM stationIDs. Amy recaps information about the event. Garret covers contact info for The Purpletones
53m24s Jeff asks the question “What are you doing in the next two hours, two days, two weeks, two months, two years, twenty years?”
57m16s End credits

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

