CKMS Community Connections for 10 April 2023 with Amy Yardley and Garret Titus of The Purpletones

Show Notes



Jeff Stager talks to Amy Yardley and Garret Titus of The Purpletones about the upcoming KidsAbility fundraiser. Donate at CanadaHelps.

The interview starts at 5m41s.



Amy Yardley:





Garret Titus:





The Purpletones:



Upcoming Events



Podcast



Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-04-10-episode119.mp3 (53MB, 58m10s, episode 119)

Index



Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m28s Jeff Stager introduces the show and the guests, Amy Yardley and Garret Titus. Garret introduces the first song. 2m03s September

(single) The Purpletones 5m41s Getting to know Amy and Garret: How many people at the Christmas feast? Then Amy introduces the next song. 8m10s Ain’t No Sunshine

YouTube Shawn James 10m57s Garret is a teacher, excited about the school’s upcoming spring play. The band (The Purpletones) is just a fun thing on the side. Garret is also a voice actor. Amy has a lot of hobbies, and is on the board for Hepcat Swing. Garret tells us about the next song. 14m27s Uptown Funk

(single) The Purpletones 18m40s Garret tells us about The Purpletones, how their music is mostly unique in the Region. 20m03s Amy has a birthday coming, and is holding a fundraiser to celebrate. She tells us about KidsAbility, and how it’s helped her family. You can call KidsAbility directly to make a donation. She tells us about pimping up the venue, and the Los Rolling Tacos food truck will be outside. Amy tells us how the donations work. And there will be an intro swing dancing lesson! 26m57s The Purpletones are an event band; there are eight musicians, so they’re not a bar band. They’ve done fundraisers before, but this is the first time for KidsAbility. Amy introduces the next song. 29m30s Beyond The Sea

(single) Bobby Darin 32m21s Catching up on things Jeff may have missed. Garret was a sax player, but is now doing voice acting. He toured with an a capella band, then an audio producer, and now he’s a teacher. Amy says some guests may want to jump in and participate in the music making; Garret sounds worried. Amy did some performance with Hepcats, but she’s never been in the band. Jeff tells us that Hepcat Swing has a community dance every Monday night, with a free beginner lesson at 7:30pm. There are a variety of advanced lessons too. There will likely be swing dancing at the fundraiser. Garret says bands really appreciate the feedback from dancers. People don’t necessarily know what R&B is, it’s not just old-timey music, but dancy music. The Purpletones often play at EVO Kitchen & Bar in Cambridge. Amy agrees, blues music is very varied. But maybe there won’t be polkas… Garret recounts how he met others in his band. Much respect for Amy, The Purpletones vocalist. There are still tickets left for the fundraiser. 43m10s Amy tells us about her daughter, who has exceptionalities, experiences at school. Amy started The A Team, other kids from the school who help out. Some of them will be helping out at the fundraiser. Jeff and Garret introduce the last song. 46m06s Canned Heat

(single) The Purpletones 49m56s Jeff gets Amy and Garret to make CKMS-FM stationIDs. Amy recaps information about the event. Garret covers contact info for The Purpletones 53m24s Jeff asks the question “What are you doing in the next two hours, two days, two weeks, two months, two years, twenty years?” 57m16s End credits

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.