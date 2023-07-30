CKMS Community Connections for 23 June 2023 with Matt Lam and Aaron Liang of Waterfowl

Show Notes



Aaron Liang and Matt Lam join Bob Jonkman to talk about their band Waterfowl, how they turned from a studio band into a live performance band, composing their music and writing their lyrics, and dealing with the many instruments and changeovers on their live gigs.

The interview starts at 1m44s.

Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-06-23-episode-131-Matt-Lam-and-Aaron-Liang-of-Waterfowl.mp3 (51 MB, 55m27s, episode 131)

Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m30s Intro

Habitat Waterfowl 1m44s Introducing the band, from both Toronto and Kitchener. There are other members, Ben Easton and Calvin Wu. There are lots of instruments, everyone plays keyboards, and there are many guitars. They’ve been playing live gigs, but made their album Habitat first. Adapting the recorded sound to live performance, the music wasn’t written with the idea of playing it live. Aaron and Matt had written music and played in bands before, while in high school in Toronto. There are recordings, but not for public listening yet. The Habitat album was intended for friends and family, with limited distribution. They used some online web services to get some press, now it’s just on the streaming services. Both Matt and Aaron have day jobs, it’s tough finding time to play and record music. Now that they have a live band, the next music will be written in a more traditional way, workshopping the songs during live performances. Some songs on the album were released individually, like Open Up. It was based on a Lesley speaker sound effect. It was much more difficult to produce this song than to come up with the music in the first place. 12m05s Open Up

Habitat Waterfowl 15m59s Analyzing the sampled vocals in Open Up. Music first, lyrics second. Matt does more lyrics, Aaron does the songwriting. Start with a melodic progression, then form some words to it, altering the melody to stay within their vocal range. We got a sneak peek of the entire album, CKMS-FM aired it before it was released. Matt and Aaron had some excitement during their album release, when the venue caught fire. They’re no longer calling their genre “Dream Pop”, their style is more varied than that. Talking about the theme of the album, “water”. They started their band in the middle of Covid, there was nothing else to do. They’ve already had some personnel churn in the band. How the other band members got the music. Introducing Ascending. 28m20s Ascending

Habitat Waterfowl 34m58s Talking about the instrumentation on Ascending, and writing for a particular instrument, or a particular effect. Playing covers to fill in a live set, and arranging the set list to accomodate instrument changes. Talking about upcoming gigs, no gigs in Kitchener-Waterloo yet. But they’re looking for new gigs! They’re adding more original music to their live sets, then record and produce them. Talking about their recording setup. How they named the band, Matt is a novice birder and was looking through birding books. Introducing All My Time. 46m04s All My Time

Habitat Waterfowl 49m58s All My Time is the song they close their live sets with. How they promote their music, using some online distribution services and music review blogging sites. Bob talks about the NCRA‘s !earshot Digital Distribution System to get their music to all campus and community radio stations in Canada. Talking about touring. Reviewing Waterfowl‘s contact information and streaming services. 55m05s Bob gives the end credits.

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 23 June 2023

