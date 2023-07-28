CKMS Community Connections for 24 July 2023 with VEFO

0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd

1m43s VEFO does perform on Control the Voices, but his vocals are sampled and chopped up. VEFO likes both lyrical and instrumental tracks for balance.

2m57s VEFO wears a mask to create a character, an alter-ego, a new artist profile. VEFO’s music started to promote animal rights activism. In animal agriculture animals are viewed as though they don’t have a personality or a face, and so VEFO was created as an anonymous identity to show that you can turn yourself into whoever you want to, and VEFO is there to support. The mask reduces the ego, and shows how we are all a community of people trying to do better and trying to change the world for a kinder and sustainable future. VEFO has been doing music for six years, the activism for about four years, and hard-core animal rights for the last two years. VEFO draws inspiration from Regan Russell who was killed during an animal vigil in Burlington. Got Your Back was created as a tribute track to Regan. VEFO plays at both musical venues and animal rights rallies. Bob met VEFO at KW Vegfest.

8m01s VEFO tells us about VEFOFEST, this Saturday 29 July 2023 at the University of Waterloo through the UW Animal Rights Society.

10m24s 4 All the Animals (Save The World)

Live, On-Air, In-Studio!

(single) VEFO

13m37s Talking about the lyrics in 4 All the Animals. Finding VEFO’s motivation in animal activism. Discussing animal rescue shelters, and the trauma that animals experience in industrial agriculture. Are politicians paying attention? Yes, some politicians have endorsed the Plant Based Treaty, and VEFO is trying to get the University of Waterloo to adopt it. This is a world-wide campaign; the UK has had some success, but not so much in Canada. The treaty applies to institutions as well, such as hospitals, jails, schools. But Bob hasn’t seen much uptake in his mom’s long term care home.

23m39s SHINE

Live, On-Air, In-Studio!

(single) VEFO

26m12s Talking about VEFO’s production work. He’s been concentrating on sampling vocals. It’s a way to process his emotions, feeling on top of the world when working on one track, then next day your heart is just torn; music is always there for you. VEFO is a big fan of Moby, re-recording his tracks when the emotion strikes. We discuss dancing. VEFO plays guitar as well, will be playing electric guitar at VEFOFEST. VEFO is also a big fan of Prince. He performs solo, but is always open to collaboration. He’s been practicing with the Liberation Choir at the Wishbone Animal Rights Lab in Toronto, as well as practicing drumming. VEFO will be playing snare drum at the Toronto Animal Rights March 2023 on Saturday 26 August. Will there be a march in Waterloo? VEFO doesn’t think there are enough animal rights activists here to hold a march.

34m40s

VEFO’s music isn’t mainstream; he doesn’t feel that he can make pop music. Is mainstream media ignoring this music because of commercial interests? Not even Moby releases animal rights music, there’s no commercial value. Maybe mainstream fans don’t want to hear social justice music. VEFO started @VeganLove4All on Instagram and Vegan Love 4 All on YouTube to promote animal rights.

38m50s Talking about V4EVA and the Beat Challenge, creating a new beat and a new genre every day.





42m02s MotionRave Demo

Live, On-Air, In-Studio!

(single)

43m21s Talking about MotionRave Demo. Music or lyrics first? Either way… Recap of VEFOFEST, doing it every month, next at University of Toronto. VEFO tells us how to release music on streaming services. Talking about the Burlington Vegfest (note: not at Spencer Smith Park, but at the Burloak Waterfront Park Map)

49m21s Talking about GuruuuV, an alter-ego that started VEFO’s music story. It combines “groove” and “guru”; the purple comes from Prince. There’s no politics or message with GuruuuV, just music.

51m40s Got Your Back

Live, On-Air, In-Studio!

(single) VEFO