Shows

Through the Static Episode 5 – 07/27/23

Leave a comment

A mix of chugging synths, upbeat indie, and slow, sluggy jazz for a hot and muggy Thursday afternoon. Episode recording also included in case you couldn’t make it, or just want to listen again, so enjoy!

  • Chicago – Sufjan Stevens
  • Zero – Smashing Pumpkins
  • Jig of Life – Kate Bush
  • Igor’s Theme – Tyler, the Creator
  • Cosmic Strut – Mahavishnu Orchestra
  • All Blues – Miles Davis
  • On the Bound – Fiona Apple
  • Bad Luck Again – Rural Alberta Advantage
  • Son of Sam – Elliot Smith
  • Ordunun Dereleri – Altin Gun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.