Through the Static Episode 5 – 07/27/23

A mix of chugging synths, upbeat indie, and slow, sluggy jazz for a hot and muggy Thursday afternoon. Episode recording also included in case you couldn’t make it, or just want to listen again, so enjoy!

Chicago – Sufjan Stevens

Zero – Smashing Pumpkins

Jig of Life – Kate Bush

Igor’s Theme – Tyler, the Creator

Cosmic Strut – Mahavishnu Orchestra

All Blues – Miles Davis

On the Bound – Fiona Apple

Bad Luck Again – Rural Alberta Advantage

Son of Sam – Elliot Smith

Ordunun Dereleri – Altin Gun