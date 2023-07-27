Through the Static Episode 5 – 07/27/23

A mix of chugging synths, upbeat indie, and slow, sluggy jazz for a hot and muggy Thursday afternoon. Episode recording also included in case you couldn’t make it, or just want to listen again, so enjoy!
- Chicago – Sufjan Stevens
- Zero – Smashing Pumpkins
- Jig of Life – Kate Bush
- Igor’s Theme – Tyler, the Creator
- Cosmic Strut – Mahavishnu Orchestra
- All Blues – Miles Davis
- On the Bound – Fiona Apple
- Bad Luck Again – Rural Alberta Advantage
- Son of Sam – Elliot Smith
- Ordunun Dereleri – Altin Gun