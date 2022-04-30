CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 29 April 2022: The May Day Show featuring Thieves Of Joy by The Soviet Influence

Show Notes

The Soviet Influence | Thieves Of Joy (cartoon of a worker fighting an octopus with arms labelled Militia, Police, Black List, Injunctions, Employers Assn, RBA; the octopus head has a $ sign, there's a large knife labelled Socialist Ballot, and the cartoon caption is Say, Mr. Worker, haven't you been in the grip of this monster about long enough? Why not try the knife on him? Today we’re featuring the new album Thieves Of Joy by The Soviet Influence, to be released on the first of May, otherwise know as May Day or Labour Day in other parts of the world.

You can get advance copies of Thieves Of Joy on Bandcamp.

    • May 1 | Kitchener-Waterloo Rally | 3:00pm Waterloo Region Courthouse (purple poster with fists of power, leaves, and flowers including a white trillium)

    Upcoming Events

    • May Day Rally

      There’s a May Day rally organized by The Ontario Federation of Labour:

      What: Kitchener-Waterloo Rally
      When: 3:00pm – 6:00pm on Sunday, 1 May 2022 iCal
      Where: Waterloo Region Courthouse
      Location: 85 Frederick Street, Kitchener, Ontario Map
      Website: https://ofl.ca/event/may-1-kitchener-waterloo/

      It’s time for a $20 minimum wage, decent work, affordable housing, paid sick days, well-funded public services, livable income support for all, climate justice, and an end to racism and oppression. Join us!

    Other Resources

    Jorts The Cat gets a mention at 17m00s in the podcast.

    • Podcast

    Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-04-29-episode095.mp3 (54.3 MB, 56m27s, episode 095)

    Index

    All tracks today are by The Soviet Influence.

    Time Title Album
    0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections by Steve Todd CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
    CKMS Community Connections
    1m21s Plant The Bombs Abolition Now! (black upper case letters drawn on an orange background surrounded by explosion lines)
    Abolition Now!
    7m15s Pick You Up The Soviet Influence | Thieves Of Joy (cartoon of a worker fighting an octopus with arms labelled Militia, Police, Black List, Injunctions, Employers Assn, RBA; the octopus head has a $ sign, there's a large knife labelled Socialist Ballot, and the cartoon caption is Say, Mr. Worker, haven't you been in the grip of this monster about long enough? Why not try the knife on him?
    Thieves Of Joy
    9m49s Exile
    13m25s The Hypocrite (Justin Trudeau Blackface)
    19m34s Thieves Of Joy
    22m44s If Punk Is Dead Long Live Punk
    24m38s The Catastrophe
    29m20s Boll Weevils
    32m05s Lies
    38m08s Workers Unite Socialism | An Introduction | The Soviet Influence
    Socialism: An Introduction
    40m24s These Chains
    44m04s The Guns of Brixton Abolition Now! (black upper case letters drawn on an orange background surrounded by explosion lines)
    Abolition Now!
    47m23s The Summer of 85 (I am Not Free)
    52m50s The Riot Socialism | An Introduction | The Soviet Influence
    Socialism: An Introduction
    55m26s End Credits CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connectiion (black and magenta letters on a square teal background)

    Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

    International Worker's Day | May 1 | Kitchener-Waterloo Rally | 3:00pm Waterloo Region Courthouse | 85 Frederick St. Kitchener ON | Carnival of Resistance | Live Music, Face Painting, Henna Tattoo & Kids Crafts

