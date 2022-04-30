CKMS Community Connections for 29 April 2022: The May Day Show featuring Thieves Of Joy by The Soviet Influence

Show Notes
Today we’re featuring the new album Thieves Of Joy by The Soviet Influence, to be released on the first of May, otherwise know as May Day or Labour Day in other parts of the world.
You can get advance copies of Thieves Of Joy on Bandcamp.
Online:
Upcoming Events
-
May Day Rally
There’s a May Day rally organized by The Ontario Federation of Labour:
What: Kitchener-Waterloo Rally
When: 3:00pm – 6:00pm on Sunday, 1 May 2022 iCal
Where: Waterloo Region Courthouse
Location: 85 Frederick Street, Kitchener, Ontario Map
Website: https://ofl.ca/event/may-1-kitchener-waterloo/
It’s time for a $20 minimum wage, decent work, affordable housing, paid sick days, well-funded public services, livable income support for all, climate justice, and an end to racism and oppression. Join us!
Other Resources
Jorts The Cat
Jorts The Cat gets a mention at 17m00s in the podcast.
- Twitter: @JortsTheCat (and Jean too)
- Reddit: AITA for “perpetuating ethnic stereotypes” about Jorts?
Council of Canadians
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-04-29-episode095.mp3 (54.3 MB, 56m27s, episode 095)
Index
All tracks today are by The Soviet Influence.
|Time
|Title
|Album
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections by Steve Todd
|
CKMS Community Connections
|1m21s
|Plant The Bombs
|
Abolition Now!
|7m15s
|Pick You Up
|
Thieves Of Joy
|9m49s
|Exile
|13m25s
|The Hypocrite (Justin Trudeau Blackface)
|19m34s
|Thieves Of Joy
|22m44s
|If Punk Is Dead Long Live Punk
|24m38s
|The Catastrophe
|29m20s
|Boll Weevils
|32m05s
|Lies
|38m08s
|Workers Unite
|
Socialism: An Introduction
|40m24s
|These Chains
|44m04s
|The Guns of Brixton
|
Abolition Now!
|47m23s
|The Summer of 85 (I am Not Free)
|52m50s
|The Riot
|
Socialism: An Introduction
|55m26s
|End Credits
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.