CKMS Community Connections for 29 April 2022: The May Day Show featuring Thieves Of Joy by The Soviet Influence

Today we’re featuring the new album Thieves Of Joy by The Soviet Influence, to be released on the first of May, otherwise know as May Day or Labour Day in other parts of the world.

You can get advance copies of Thieves Of Joy on Bandcamp.

Website: The Soviet Influence





May Day Rally

There’s a May Day rally organized by The Ontario Federation of Labour: What: Kitchener-Waterloo Rally

When: 3:00pm – 6:00pm on Sunday, 1 May 2022 iCal

Where: Waterloo Region Courthouse

Location: 85 Frederick Street, Kitchener, Ontario Map

Website: https://ofl.ca/event/may-1-kitchener-waterloo/ It’s time for a $20 minimum wage, decent work, affordable housing, paid sick days, well-funded public services, livable income support for all, climate justice, and an end to racism and oppression. Join us!

Jorts The Cat

Jorts The Cat gets a mention at 17m00s in the podcast.

Facebook: Kitchener Waterloo Chapter

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-04-29-episode095.mp3 (54.3 MB, 56m27s, episode 095)

All tracks today are by The Soviet Influence.

