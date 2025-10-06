CKMS Community Connections for 6 October 2025: Music for Palestine

Show Notes



Today, the eve of the second full year of the continued genocide in Gaza, we’re playing music from Palestine, for Palestine.

Today’s guests were to be Shatha Mahmoud and Foufou from the Palestinian Youth Movement in KW, but they were unavailable. We hope to have them back in the studio for February of 2026.

Creator 00:00 CCCtheme CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 00:54 Checkpoint free palestine Jasiri X 03:58 Children of Jerusalem Falasteen Habibti David Rovics 08:03 The Key Falasteen Habibti David Rovics 13:05 No Compromises free palestine Invincible 16:54 Inn Ann ضبــور وشب جديد – إن أن Daboor & Shabjdeed 20:02 Falasteen Biladi | حمود الخضر – فلسطين بلادي Humood AlKhudher حمود الخضر 23:44 Return (poem) Falasteen Habibti David Rovics 25:41 7arrir 3aqlak / Asli Ana | زين – حرر عقلك / اصلي انا zeyne زين 30:44 Salaam Aleikum Shadia Mansour 33:17 Come With Me Between City Walls Maysa Daw 36:19 Rise Up Between City Walls Maysa Daw 40:37 Your Body of Theirs DAM 43:10 Who Decides Who Decides Mistahi 47:13 Killer Drones (Drums) Mistahi 50:56 Palestine Palestine Mistahi 54:25 We are all Palestinian We are all Palestinian Mistahi 57:55 CCCTheme Instrumental Extended CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd

