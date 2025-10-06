CKMS Community Connections for 6 October 2025: Music for Palestine

Show Notes
Today, the eve of the second full year of the continued genocide in Gaza, we’re playing music from Palestine, for Palestine.
Today’s guests were to be Shatha Mahmoud and Foufou from the Palestinian Youth Movement in KW, but they were unavailable. We hope to have them back in the studio for February of 2026.
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Performer
Artist
Creator
|00:00
|CCCtheme
|CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|00:54
|Checkpoint
|free palestine
|Jasiri X
|03:58
|Children of Jerusalem
|Falasteen Habibti
|David Rovics
|08:03
|The Key
|Falasteen Habibti
|David Rovics
|13:05
|No Compromises
|free palestine
|Invincible
|16:54
|Inn Ann ضبــور وشب جديد – إن أن
|Daboor & Shabjdeed
|20:02
|Falasteen Biladi | حمود الخضر – فلسطين بلادي
|Humood AlKhudher حمود الخضر
|23:44
|Return (poem)
|Falasteen Habibti
|David Rovics
|25:41
|7arrir 3aqlak / Asli Ana | زين – حرر عقلك / اصلي انا
|zeyne زين
|30:44
|Salaam Aleikum
|Shadia Mansour
|33:17
|Come With Me
|Between City Walls
|Maysa Daw
|36:19
|Rise Up
|Between City Walls
|Maysa Daw
|40:37
|Your Body of Theirs
|DAM
|43:10
|Who Decides
|Who Decides
|Mistahi
|47:13
|Killer Drones (Drums)
|Mistahi
|50:56
|Palestine
|Palestine
|Mistahi
|54:25
|We are all Palestinian
|We are all Palestinian
|Mistahi
|57:55
|CCCTheme Instrumental Extended
|CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
