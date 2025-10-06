CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 6 October 2025: Music for Palestine

Today, the eve of the second full year of the continued genocide in Gaza, we’re playing music from Palestine, for Palestine.

Today’s guests were to be Shatha Mahmoud and Foufou from the Palestinian Youth Movement in KW, but they were unavailable. We hope to have them back in the studio for February of 2026.

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-10-06-episode222-music-for-palestine.mp3 (53 MB, 57m55s, episode 222)

Time Title Album Performer
Artist
Creator
00:00 CCCtheme CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd
00:54 Checkpoint free palestine Jasiri X
03:58 Children of Jerusalem Falasteen Habibti David Rovics
08:03 The Key Falasteen Habibti David Rovics
13:05 No Compromises free palestine Invincible
16:54 Inn Ann ضبــور وشب جديد – إن أن Daboor & Shabjdeed
20:02 Falasteen Biladi | حمود الخضر – فلسطين بلادي Humood AlKhudher حمود الخضر
23:44 Return (poem) Falasteen Habibti David Rovics
25:41 7arrir 3aqlak / Asli Ana | زين – حرر عقلك / اصلي انا zeyne زين
30:44 Salaam Aleikum Shadia Mansour
33:17 Come With Me Between City Walls Maysa Daw
36:19 Rise Up Between City Walls Maysa Daw
40:37 Your Body of Theirs DAM
43:10 Who Decides Who Decides Mistahi
47:13 Killer Drones (Drums) Mistahi
50:56 Palestine Palestine Mistahi
54:25 We are all Palestinian We are all Palestinian Mistahi
57:55 CCCTheme Instrumental Extended CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license.

