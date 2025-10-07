Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 131, 10/6/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/RadioNowhere251006Episode131.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:35 What Is Life George Harrison
5:49 She Came In Through the Bathroom Window Joe Cocker
8:44 Your Heart Is An Empty Room Death Cab For Cutie
12:17 Bang Bang You’re Dead Hannah Georgas
15:09 Inca Roads (Live At KCET, Los Angeles/ 1974) Frank Zappa
25:59 It’s Over (Live) Boz Scaggs
28:29 How Bizarre (Mix) OMC
33:41 Slippery People Talking Heads
38:40 Slippery People The Staple Singers
42:54 Tuyo Rodrigo Amarante
44:24 No Time to Live Traffic
49:41 Lake of Fire (Live) Nirvana
52:15 That’s the Way That the World Goes Round (Live) John Prine

