CKMS News – 2025-04-09- Kitchener named as a “Tree City of the World”



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – Kitchener has joined 21 other cities in Canada and 210 cities in 24 countries around the planet in being named a Tree City of the World by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and The Arbour Day foundation. The designation reflects the city’s efforts in “tree care, policy development, community engagement and maintaining a healthy urban canopy”. Nearby, both Hamilton and Cambridge also hold the leafy designation.

In a press release announcing the designation, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said “As we look to celebrate Earth Day later this month, this recognition is a wonderful indicator that we’re moving in the right direction for our community, our forest and our planet!”

This show features an interview with Joshua Shea, the Manager of Forestry and Natural Area Management at the city of Kitchener. Shea reflects on the Tree City of the World designation, speaks about an upcoming free tree giveaway, and discusses his most appreciated trees. For more information visit kitchener.ca/trees