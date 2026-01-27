CKMS News -2026-01-27- Water woes in Waterloo Region
CKMS News -2026-01-27- Water woes in Waterloo Region dan kellar Kitchener, ON – After several years in a row that the aquifers in Waterloo Region have been drawn down more than they have recharged, the municipal government has announced serious water capacity issues and have put a stop fully approving any new developments which require their approval. The water issues were first publicly disclosed in December 2025, and on January 13th the regional council held a lengthy discussion with staff, residents, and land developers regarding the immediate actions and effects regarding the water issue, and some short and medium term actions the regions will be taking to address the water woes. This show features an interview with Kevin Thomason, Vice-Chair of the Grand River Environmental Network. Kevin has been following water related issues in Waterloo Region for years and has reviewed the staff report which describes in detail what the problems are. Additionally, this show features a clip of Sam Nabi of Hold The Line WR delegating at regional council on January 13th.