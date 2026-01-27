Playlist from Exploring AI Music_Jan 27, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:24
|Evince Silfira
|5:34
|Fealty Is Broken
|9:47
|Kizmett
|16:51
|Opsimathic
|21:54
|Pauze for Whauz
|27:44
|X-Axis Paradox
|32:51
|Forty Five by Seventy Five
|37:54
|Inchoate Anew
|43:53
|Half Off the Floor
|49:00
|Help Me Forget (Instrumental)
|55:56
|Conclusive Conjecture
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://hello.citrus3.com:2020/public/gokazz
Write to me at GolenKazzian@gmail.com.
One thought on “Exploring AI Music – Jan 27, 2026”
I’d like to play those blues based tracks to some of my blues loving friends and get their reaction without knowing they were created with AI.