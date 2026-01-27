Playlist from Exploring AI Music_Jan 27, 2026

Start Time Title 0:24 Evince Silfira 5:34 Fealty Is Broken 9:47 Kizmett 16:51 Opsimathic 21:54 Pauze for Whauz 27:44 X-Axis Paradox 32:51 Forty Five by Seventy Five 37:54 Inchoate Anew 43:53 Half Off the Floor 49:00 Help Me Forget (Instrumental) 55:56 Conclusive Conjecture

https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/AI-assisted-Instrumentals_2026-01-27.mp3

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://hello.citrus3.com:2020/public/gokazz

Write to me at GolenKazzian@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast!