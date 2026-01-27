Exploring AI Music, Shows

Exploring AI Music – Jan 27, 2026

Playlist from Exploring AI Music_Jan 27, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:24 Evince Silfira
5:34 Fealty Is Broken
9:47 Kizmett
16:51 Opsimathic
21:54 Pauze for Whauz
27:44 X-Axis Paradox
32:51 Forty Five by Seventy Five
37:54 Inchoate Anew
43:53 Half Off the Floor
49:00 Help Me Forget (Instrumental)
55:56 Conclusive Conjecture


My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://hello.citrus3.com:2020/public/gokazz

Write to me at GolenKazzian@gmail.com.

One thought on “Exploring AI Music – Jan 27, 2026”

  1. I’d like to play those blues based tracks to some of my blues loving friends and get their reaction without knowing they were created with AI.

