Dav!d Sm!th on the Regime with Yenny ~Thanks to the Listenin’ Lounge/Street Hop/Street Logic

Dav!d Sm!th, local to southwestern Ontario, inspired by Southern Hip Hop since his College years in the U.S. Thoroughly rooted and inspirational artist. Blessed to have him come to our CKMS studio! David performs his verse for the Kardinal Offishall challenge & we hear Righteous x Dav!d Sm!th x Faith Walker – “What Feels Right”

Special thanks to Carmelo and Pro-Logic / Street Logic Music Entertainment for producing the Listenin’ Lounges, out of Ouroboros Sports Lounge at 101 Hazelglen Drive, in Kitchener-next Listenin’ Lounge is on the 21st of September starting at 5 PM.