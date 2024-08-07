Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 39 – 07/08/24

Reflecting a bit on this summer and summers past with a very loose ode to the prairies. Focusing mainly on Canadians today (with a couple exceptions) I take a look across genres and eras to reflect on different memories and provide you with a great playlist!

  • Call Me – Chipmunks on 16 Speed
  •  Molotov Girls – The Zolas
  • In The Room Where You Sleep – Dead Man’s Bones
  • THE BADDEST – Joey Valence & Brae
  • Don’t Start Now – Dua Lip
  • Tornado ’87 – The Rural Alberta Advantage
  • Alright – The Rural Alberta Advantage

