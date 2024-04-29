New Music Added to Libretime

What’s up, y’all? First up, sorry for being a day late with this post. Here is what I have added to Libretime since the 21st:

Telegraphe Jungle Calling the Night – EP Rock CanCon Jr Rhodes Celebration – Single Hip Hop CanCon Ian James WeakNights Soul CanCon Buvke What is Understanding Indie Rock No Ken Tizzard & Music for Goats The DAGG Sessions Blues CanCon Mike Hargreaves Enough Love R&B CanCon Dan Loomis Revolutions Jazz No Rachel Ransom sixty seven ten Pop CanCon Ghost Cartridge Ghost Cartridge Hip Hop NSFR CanCon JR Rhodes Colour Of Your Aura Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Kill Gosling Waster – EP Rock No Delroy Wilson The Cool Operator Reggae No Don Carlos Pass Me the Lazer Beam Reggae No The Aggravators Dubbing at King Dubby’s Volume 1 Reggae No The Aggravators Dubbing at King Dubby’s Volume 2 Reggae No Engage The Time Has Come Folk CanCon The Legendary Ten Seconds Folk Rocktronica Folk No Mo Stroemel Only Neon Lights Folk No Brittany Jean Lightfoot – Single Rock Indeterminable Brittany Jean Early Morning Rain – Single Rock Indeterminable Shaela Miller After the Masquerade Alternative CanCon The Dwindles Night Bloomer Rock St. Catharine’s: two tracks available now, another 6 available may 4th once embargo is over CanCon Fred Locks Black Star Liner Reggae No Fred Locks Black Star Liner in Dub Reggae No Steve Stacks Audio Assassins Beatbox – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks James Tribute – Single Electronic CanCon Hillsboro clean.liar_b2[+++] Rock CanCon Aldo Guizmo Str8 Forward DAnce CanCon Sofia Gale Laugh – Single Pop No Ryan Maier Sturm Und Drang Alternative CanCon Cateran Listen To Your Heart – Single Rock No Sadie Fine Penitentiary – Single Pop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No JJ4K & Bala Rontu Go Crazy – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Melo Glitter – Single Pop CanCon The Whythouse Coffee – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon Cam Blake Satisfaction of Sameness Rock NSFR CanCon Duke Street Turnaround Donald Kelly’s Last Stand – Single Folk Not NSFR, but is a retelling of a true crime CanCon Burnstick Hands Tied – Single Country CanCon Dan Washburn With my Blessing – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Ruth Saphir Accolades of Time Jazz CanCon Pete Josef Defense – EP Jazz Indeterminable Darcy Walsh You Can Have Him, Jolene – Single Country No Sabrina Fallon Rocky Top – Single Country No SoCandy Get Low – Single Hip Hop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No Sophie van Hasselt A Bit of Love – Single Pop May 3rd Embargo No

Next up, I will return to the Horizon Broadening Hour on Sunday. Make sure to show Bob Jonkman love for holding it down throughout April!