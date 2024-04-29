New Music Added to Libretime

What’s up, y’all? First up, sorry for being a day late with this post. Here is what I have added to Libretime since the 21st:
|Telegraphe Jungle
|Calling the Night – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jr Rhodes
|Celebration – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Ian James
|WeakNights
|Soul
|CanCon
|Buvke
|What is Understanding
|Indie Rock
|No
|Ken Tizzard & Music for Goats
|The DAGG Sessions
|Blues
|CanCon
|Mike Hargreaves
|Enough Love
|R&B
|CanCon
|Dan Loomis
|Revolutions
|Jazz
|No
|Rachel Ransom
|sixty seven ten
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ghost Cartridge
|Ghost Cartridge
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|JR Rhodes
|Colour Of Your Aura
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Kill Gosling
|Waster – EP
|Rock
|No
|Delroy Wilson
|The Cool Operator
|Reggae
|No
|Don Carlos
|Pass Me the Lazer Beam
|Reggae
|No
|The Aggravators
|Dubbing at King Dubby’s Volume 1
|Reggae
|No
|The Aggravators
|Dubbing at King Dubby’s Volume 2
|Reggae
|No
|Engage
|The Time Has Come
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Legendary Ten Seconds
|Folk Rocktronica
|Folk
|No
|Mo Stroemel
|Only Neon Lights
|Folk
|No
|Brittany Jean
|Lightfoot – Single
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Brittany Jean
|Early Morning Rain – Single
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Shaela Miller
|After the Masquerade
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The Dwindles
|Night Bloomer
|Rock
|St. Catharine’s: two tracks available now, another 6 available may 4th once embargo is over
|CanCon
|Fred Locks
|Black Star Liner
|Reggae
|No
|Fred Locks
|Black Star Liner in Dub
|Reggae
|No
|Steve Stacks
|Audio Assassins Beatbox – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|James Tribute – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Hillsboro
|clean.liar_b2[+++]
|Rock
|CanCon
|Aldo Guizmo
|Str8 Forward
|DAnce
|CanCon
|Sofia Gale
|Laugh – Single
|Pop
|No
|Ryan Maier
|Sturm Und Drang
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Cateran
|Listen To Your Heart – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sadie Fine
|Penitentiary – Single
|Pop
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|No
|JJ4K & Bala Rontu
|Go Crazy – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Melo
|Glitter – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Whythouse
|Coffee – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Cam Blake
|Satisfaction of Sameness
|Rock
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Duke Street Turnaround
|Donald Kelly’s Last Stand – Single
|Folk
|Not NSFR, but is a retelling of a true crime
|CanCon
|Burnstick
|Hands Tied – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Dan Washburn
|With my Blessing – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Ruth Saphir
|Accolades of Time
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Pete Josef
|Defense – EP
|Jazz
|Indeterminable
|Darcy Walsh
|You Can Have Him, Jolene – Single
|Country
|No
|Sabrina Fallon
|Rocky Top – Single
|Country
|No
|SoCandy
|Get Low – Single
|Hip Hop
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|No
|Sophie van Hasselt
|A Bit of Love – Single
|Pop
|May 3rd Embargo
|No
Next up, I will return to the Horizon Broadening Hour on Sunday. Make sure to show Bob Jonkman love for holding it down throughout April!