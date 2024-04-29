New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, sorry for being a day late with this post. Here is what I have added to Libretime since the 21st:

Telegraphe Jungle Calling the Night – EP Rock CanCon
Jr Rhodes Celebration – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Ian James WeakNights Soul CanCon
Buvke What is Understanding Indie Rock No
Ken Tizzard & Music for Goats The DAGG Sessions Blues CanCon
Mike Hargreaves Enough Love R&B CanCon
Dan Loomis Revolutions Jazz No
Rachel Ransom sixty seven ten Pop CanCon
Ghost Cartridge Ghost Cartridge Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
JR Rhodes Colour Of Your Aura Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Kill Gosling Waster – EP Rock No
Delroy Wilson The Cool Operator Reggae No
Don Carlos Pass Me the Lazer Beam Reggae No
The Aggravators Dubbing at King Dubby’s Volume 1 Reggae No
The Aggravators Dubbing at King Dubby’s Volume 2 Reggae No
Engage The Time Has Come Folk CanCon
The Legendary Ten Seconds Folk Rocktronica Folk No
Mo Stroemel Only Neon Lights Folk No
Brittany Jean Lightfoot – Single Rock Indeterminable
Brittany Jean Early Morning Rain – Single Rock Indeterminable
Shaela Miller After the Masquerade Alternative CanCon
The Dwindles Night Bloomer Rock St. Catharine’s: two tracks available now, another 6 available may 4th once embargo is over CanCon
Fred Locks Black Star Liner Reggae No
Fred Locks Black Star Liner in Dub Reggae No
Steve Stacks Audio Assassins Beatbox – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks James Tribute – Single Electronic CanCon
Hillsboro clean.liar_b2[+++] Rock CanCon
Aldo Guizmo Str8 Forward DAnce CanCon
Sofia Gale Laugh – Single Pop No
Ryan Maier Sturm Und Drang Alternative CanCon
Cateran Listen To Your Heart – Single Rock No
Sadie Fine Penitentiary – Single Pop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No
JJ4K & Bala Rontu Go Crazy – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Melo Glitter – Single Pop CanCon
The Whythouse Coffee – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon
Cam Blake Satisfaction of Sameness Rock NSFR CanCon
Duke Street Turnaround Donald Kelly’s Last Stand – Single Folk Not NSFR, but is a retelling of a true crime CanCon
Burnstick Hands Tied – Single Country CanCon
Dan Washburn With my Blessing – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Ruth Saphir Accolades of Time Jazz CanCon
Pete Josef Defense – EP Jazz Indeterminable
Darcy Walsh You Can Have Him, Jolene – Single Country No
Sabrina Fallon Rocky Top – Single Country No
SoCandy Get Low – Single Hip Hop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No
Sophie van Hasselt A Bit of Love – Single Pop May 3rd Embargo No

Next up, I will return to the Horizon Broadening Hour on Sunday. Make sure to show Bob Jonkman love for holding it down throughout April!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.